Enabulele emerges President-elect World Medical Association

Dr Osahon Enabulele has emerged President- elect of the World Medical Association (WMA) after over 14 years of his engagement at the global level. He has been a Chief Consultant Family Physician, past President of the Nigerian Medical Association and current President of Commonwealth Medical Association. With this historic development, Enabulele has once again attained another milestone by being the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World Medical Association since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in 1947. His emergence which followed almost one week of voting by participating National Medical Associations all over the world is a testimony to his global acceptability and recognition of his many years of hard work within the WMA.
Related Articles
Labour insists on strike as negotiation with FG postponed
The Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress Thursday evening said it will proceed on nationwide strike on Monday after its negotiation over hike in the price of petrol with the Nigerian government was postponed till Monday afternoon. The meeting took place at the banquet hall of Aso Rock in Abuja. Labour, in an […]
Ekiti PDP suspends member for accepting Fayemi's appointment
The Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended one of its members, Mr Badejo Anifowose, on alleged antiparty activities and gross misconduct. Anifowose, according to the party, was suspended for accepting a political appointment from the ruling All progressive Congress APC in the state. The PDP in a press […]
Afenifere to ACF: You can't threaten Yoruba with war
The Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere yesterday described as hypocritical the statement by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on the clashes in Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State over the activities of Fulani herdsmen. In a statement issued by organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, and titled, ‘ACF hypocritical tears’, Afenifere said never would […]
