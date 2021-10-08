Enabulele emerges President-elect World Medical Association

Dr Osahon Enabulele has emerged President- elect of the World Medical Association (WMA) after over 14 years of his engagement at the global level. He has been a Chief Consultant Family Physician, past President of the Nigerian Medical Association and current President of Commonwealth Medical Association. With this historic development, Enabulele has once again attained another milestone by being the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World Medical Association since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in 1947. His emergence which followed almost one week of voting by participating National Medical Associations all over the world is a testimony to his global acceptability and recognition of his many years of hard work within the WMA.

