News Top Stories

eNaira: CBN cautions public on activities of fraudsters

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Fraudsters, criminal minded individuals have been found to be using fake twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purporting to belong to Central Bank of Nigeria for the recently launched eNaira. To this end, the bank in a statement issued on Wednesday by Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, alerted Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters deploying fake eNaira on social media handles. According to the apex bank: “Impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50 billion eNaira currency.

“These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50 billion eNaira currency.” The bank denied ownership of the twitter handle (@enaira_cbdc), adding that it had suspended its presence on twitter following Federal Government’s ban.

“In effect, the bank is not disbursing eNaira currency to citizens. To this end, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudsters who have resolved to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians. “Members of the public should always endeavor to seek clarifications on information about the eNaira either by visiting the eNaira website: www. enaira.gov.ng or calling the eNaira contact centre on 080069362472 or visiting any CBN branch nearest to them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan meets Malian stakeholders, halts planned protest

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Former Nigerian President and ECOWAS Special Envoy, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has begun his mediation efforts to find a solution to the political crisis in Mali. Jonathan, who arrived Bamako on Wednesday evening, met with critical stakeholders, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, leaders of the opposition and heads of international organisations in the country. The effort […]
News Top Stories

Appeal Court upholds Maryam Sanda’s death sentence

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the conviction and death sentence that was handed to Maryam Sanda, daughter in-law to a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Bello Haliru. The appellate court, in a unanimous judgement by a three-man panel of Justices led by Justice Stephen Adah, said it found […]
News Top Stories

Present political structure not sustainable – Fayemi

Posted on Author Felix Nwaneri

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, declared that the country cannot continue with its present political structure as the nation has reached a point at which it must confront its reality as a federation.   He, therefore, called for devolution of powers to states in order […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica