eNaira: CBN cautions public on activities of fraudsters

Fraudsters, criminal minded individuals have been found to be using fake twitter handle, @enaira_cbdc purporting to belong to Central Bank of Nigeria for the recently launched eNaira. To this end, the bank in a statement issued on Wednesday by Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, alerted Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters deploying fake eNaira on social media handles. According to the apex bank: “Impostor handle and fraudulent persons have been posting messages related to the eNaira with the intent of wooing unsuspecting Nigerians with claims that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), among other falsities, is disbursing the sum of 50 billion eNaira currency.

“These impostors are bent on defrauding innocent and unsuspecting members of the public through the links attached to their messages for application to obtain eNaira wallets and become beneficiaries of the said 50 billion eNaira currency.” The bank denied ownership of the twitter handle (@enaira_cbdc), adding that it had suspended its presence on twitter following Federal Government’s ban.

“In effect, the bank is not disbursing eNaira currency to citizens. To this end, members of the public are hereby warned to be wary of fraudsters who have resolved to take advantage of unsuspecting Nigerians. “Members of the public should always endeavor to seek clarifications on information about the eNaira either by visiting the eNaira website: www. enaira.gov.ng or calling the eNaira contact centre on 080069362472 or visiting any CBN branch nearest to them.”

