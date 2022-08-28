eNaira: CBN to subsidize merchant service charge by 50%

To further deepen merchants and other businesses attraction to the adoption of eNaira as payment system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a number of initiatives.

The apex bank has offered to subsidize merchant service charges by 50 per cent. Merchant Service Charge is 0.5 per cent of the transaction value, to a maximum of N1,000. Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele announced the new measures yesterday in Abuja at the eNaira Merchants Mega event which formally brought in merchants into the eNaira platform. Represented by Dr Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policies, Emefiele said CBN bank has approved a reward scheme for merchants and other users of the eNaira.

Some of the rewards he listed include, “providing merchants with the required promotional (marketing) materials, subsidising the current Merchant Service Charge by 50 per cent and activation of a nationwide sensitization which early business adopters of eNaira can leverage on to market its wider adoption”.

The CBN governor noted that there are ample opportunities for increasing business income through the adoption of the eNaira”. According to Emefiele: “The availability of eNaira payment option on e-Commerce merchant platform such as Remita is expected to complement the existing digital payment system, translating to about 50 per cent increment in e-commerce transactions and at a lower cost”.

He added that the implementation of cross-border transactions in phase III of the eNaira project is expected to increase cross-border trade by about 30 per cent. Furthermore, lower transaction cost is expected to increase the usage (transaction volume and value) of eNaira and improve income generation by businesses.

Emefiele assured merchants using eNaira that, “the CBN will continue to innovate and upgrade the eNaira platform to serve business and deepen the digital economy in Nigeria”. To that end, the CBN he said it, “is already partnering with Fintechs and has also put in place a robust Help Desk to provide support for merchants and other users towards ensuring seamless adoption of the eNaira”.

Speaking at the 33rd seminar for finance correspondents and business editors, Emefiele also stated that to sustain the success recorded by the eNaira, “it must be acknowledged that the journey ahead requires cutting-edge innovation and out of the box thinking to achieve the set-out objectives of economic diversification”.

Consequently, he advocated that “out of the box solutions would be the ones that drive financial inclusio

n, SME growth and the creation of start-ups; facilitate cross-border trades and transfers”.

In addition, the eNaira will enhance international remittances and FX exchanges; ensure effective implementation of welfare-inclined government programmes; and enhance efficiency in the interbank market.

Earlier the President of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Al- Mujtaba Abubakar, stated that the eNaira Merchants Mega event “is targeted at merchants, traders, cooperative societies, business association, supermarket, hotels, restaurant chains, service providers, private school owners, transporters, Small and Medium Business Enterprises amongst others, to help them understand the importance of the eNaira”.

