eNaira: CBN to subsidize merchant service charge by 50%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

To further deepen merchants and other businesses’ attraction to the adoption of eNaira as payment system, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a number of initiatives.

The apex bank has offered to subsidize merchant service charges by 50 per cent.  Merchant Service Charge is 0.5 percent of the transaction value, to a maximum of N1, 000.

Governor of the CBN Godwin Emefiele announced the new measure Saturday in Abuja at the eNaira Merchants Mega event which formally brought in merchants into the eNaira platform.

Represented by Dr Kingsley Obiora, Deputy Governor, Economic Policies, Emefiele said the CBN has approved a reward scheme for merchants and other users of the eNaira.

Some of the rewards he listed include: “Providing merchants with the required promotional (marketing) materials, subsidising the current Merchant Service Charge by 50 percent and activation of a nationwide sensitization which early business adopters of eNaira can leverage on to market its wider adoption”.

The CBN governor noted that there are ample opportunities for increasing business income through the adoption of the eNaira.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

