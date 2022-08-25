eNaira Hackathon: Revolutionised payment system, job opportunities

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) concluded the grand finale for eNaira Hackathon last week. The digital currency platform is a dual-purpose tool for efficient payment system and job opportunities in digital economic space for Nigerian youths, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unwittingly scored a bull’s eye with the innovative digital currency platform, the eNaira. Like every innovative idea, whose chances of survival thrive on doubt, there were those who snared and jeered at the leadership of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for daring to venture into uncharted, unnavigated payment system space. An undeterred Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and his team with eyes on the ball, ignored distractions and pressed on with the eNaira dream. How did it start? Emefiele’s CBN introduced eNaira as part of measures to deepen financial inclusion, integrate millions of unbanked Nigerians into the banking system and create a more secure alternative to unregulated virtual currencies deployed to perpetrate fraud and other criminalities. With committed and dedicated staff sourced from within CBN, works on eNaira started early last year. President Muhammadu Buhari launched eNaira October 25, last year as Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), making Nigeria the first African country to launch digital currency. Other countries have been visiting Nigeria to understudy her exploits on eNaira.

Deepening payment system/digital economy

The world is headed digital. Leading economies have dumped opaqueness for digital as a new way of doing everything including but not limited to payment and piloting economic affairs. Nigeria’s Central Bank under Emefiele deciphered the tilting of the world’s economic pendulum towards digital economic direction and keyed into it. eNaira provides a unique form of money denominated in naira. As a payment system, eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.

With an exclusive operational structure that is both remarkable, unlike other forms of central bank money, eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments.

In addition, it simplifies funds remittances especially by Diasporans. Is a secure and cheaper diaspora remittance option with an increased transaction speed. Both the President, Muhammadu Buhari and Emefiele attested to eNaira’s uniqueness as payment system option at its formal launch last year October. President Buhari listed specific benefits Nigeria’s economy stands to reap from the eNaira.

The use of CBDCs, the president said, “can help move many more people and businesses from the informal into the formal sector, thereby increasing the tax base of the country.” He said CBDCs could foster economic growth through better economic activities, stressing that “some estimates indicate that the adoption of CBDC and its underlying technology, called blockchain, can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.” According to the president, CBDCs can also “help increase remittances,foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make Monetary Policy more effective, and enable the government to send direct payments to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.” An elated Emefiele said eNaira would make a significant positive difference to Nigeria and Nigerians.

Listing advantages of the digital currency, the CBN governor said it supported resilient payment ecosystem, encouraging rapid financial inclusion, reducing the cost of processing cash, enabling direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens, increasing revenue and tax collection, facilitating diaspora remittances and reducing the cost of financial transactions, and improving the efficiency of payments. “Therefore, eNaira is Nigeria’s CBDC and it is the digital equivalent of the physical naira. As the tagline simply encapsulates, eNaira is the same naira with far more possibilities. The eNaira – like the physical naira – is a legal tender in Nigeria and a liability of CBN.

The eNaira and naira will have the same value and will always be exchanged at one naira to one eNaira,” he said. To de-risk the process, Emefiele said CBN gave careful consideration to the entire payments and financial architecture. He said eNaira was designed to complement and strengthen ecosystems while secure measure policies had been put in place to maintain the integrity of the financial system. “Specifically, there will be strict adherence to the anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) standards in order to preserve the integrity and stability of Nigeria’s payment system,” he said.

The unveiling of CBDC by the apex bank is strategic. Its conceding with the various diversification and digitisation initiatives of the Federal Government including the launch of the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), the National Broadband Strategy, as well as the introduction of the Start-Up Bill and a host of others will be deepened and complemented by eNaira. Emefiele said eNaira was intended to seek solutions that would drive financial inclusion, SME growth and the creation of start-ups; facilitate cross border trades and transfers as well as international remittances and FX exchanges; effective implementation of welfare-inclined government programs; and enhance efficiency in the interbank market.

Mileage after lunch

The CBDC was unveiled on October 25, 2021. Ten months down the line, the digital currency platform has recorded tremendous success. At the grand finale of the eNaira Hackathon, which was held last week in Abuja, Emefiele gave heads up of mileage covered by eNaira since its launch. Since the launch, eNaira has reached 840,000 downloads, with about 270,000 active wallets comprising over 252,000 consumer wallets and 17,000 merchant wallets. In addition, volume and value of transactions on the platform have been remarkable, reaching above 200,000 and N4.0 billion, respectively. Notwithstanding this appreciable progress, the CBN governor said: “The second phase of the project, which has begun, was intended to drive financial inclusion by onboarding unbanked and underserved users leveraging offline channels. Hence, greater success, he said, was envisioned for the project with phase two expected to deliver more gains with a target of about 8,000,000 active users based on estimations using the diffusion of innovation model.”

eNaira as vehicle for job opportunities

The digital space is embedded with limitless job opportunities for youths. An arena Nigerian youths of creative minds could earn a living and create wealth as employers of labor. eNaira is a possibility in digital space. Its potential as a tool for job creation was demonstrated last week at the grand finale of eNaira Hackathon. The Hackathon was an initiative of a collaborative environment for experts with a diverse set of skills to drive sustained innovation geared towards making the eNaira the pinnacle for digital financial services and the gateway to the digital economy.

The initiative was put together to seek solutions that would drive financial inclusion, SME growth and the creation of start-ups; facilitate cross border trades and transfers as well as international remittances and FX exchanges; effective implementation of welfare-inclined government programmes and enhance efficiency in the interbank market. Hackathon was a perfect forum for engagement with critical stakeholders in the financial technology space to deepen the link between eNaira and fintechs. Young Nigerians with a craving for digital skills tapped into a Hackathon window opportunity created by eNaira.

It generated 4,667 registrations, comprising 4,082 male and 582 female applicants. These are Nigerians, both within and outside the country with innovative ideas willing and ready to leverage on exciting opportunities that the eNaira presents for enhancing digital financial services and contributing to national development. Speaking on the interest in Hackathon opportunities generated at grand finale, CBN governor said it would unravel a pool of talents that would fuel the transformation of Nigeria into a world class digital economy and beyond. According to Emefiele, from an initial cohort of over 105 groups that made the quarter finals and 75 teams that progressed to the semi-finals, the Hackathon reached its climax with 20 teams in the finals from which the top 10 teams would emerge as prize winners.

These hot-headed youths and horde of others expected to spring up are drivers of Federal Government’s economy digitisation initiatives. Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, justified organising a Hackathon. He said it was organised to harness ideas, with hope to get the private sector who usually are better than the public sector in innovation.

“We started with over 5,000 applicants and here we are at the grand finale. It’s my hope that we have these ingenious ideas harnessed into the Hackathon that will improve the enaira,” he said. Head, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), Daniel Awe, described Hackathon as a platform that brings entrepreneurs, coders, product managers to solve problems and build new business models.

He said: “All over the world, there has been disagreement between innovators and regulators because regulators usually look at impact on financial stability as well as impact of those innovators on consumers as well as the risk, while the innovators look at the opportunity in their ideas. “However, this CBN is different as it has over the years partnered with innovators that will create job employment and bring value. “At African Fintech Foundry, we are honoured to have worked with CBN, from over 5,000 applications which is the highest application ever on the continent. Subsequently it has been trimmed down to 20 which was a difficult task.”

Last line

The eNaira payment revolution and Hackathon is a two in one solution that simplifies the payment system on one side, and will create employment opportunities for budding youths in the digital space.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...