eNaira: Intensifying sensitisation to boost financial inclusion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped up its public awareness campaign on its digital currency, eNaira, as part of government’s efforts to accelerate financial inclusion, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

According to a World Bank blog post published in December, over 42 million adults in Nigeria live in rural areas that lack basic banking services. Citing a 2021 EFInA study on trends in access to financial services in Nigeria, the report noted that while the number of Nigerians who own a bank account has been steadily increasing, many people in the country are still financially excluded. Specifically, the report stated that “while 71 per cent of urban adults have bank accounts, only 40 per cent of those in rural areas have a formal account. More than 60 per cent of rural communities surveyed don’t have a bank branch, agent or ATM. “Mobile money has not proven to be a widespread option as only four per cent of adults in the EFinA study report having such accounts. In addition, women are less likely to be financially included than men. While 57 per cent of men in Nigeria have a financial account, only 45 per cent of women do. Women living in rural areas are even less likely to be financially included.”

Benefits of eNaira

Indeed, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it delved into the process of creating its own digital currency -eNaira – because it recognised that one of the key benefits of the currency is that it will help to boost financial inclusion in the country. For instance, on October 25, last year, when President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira, thus making Nigeria the first African country and the second in the world to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), he said, among other benefits, the digital currency would help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

Abia, Ebonyi programmes

Clearly, given the importance it attached to the project, CBN, barely three days after the president unveiled eNaira, launched a twoday public awareness campaign on the new digital currency and its other initiatives in Abia. The programme, which held virtually and jointly in Abia and Ebonyi, brought together participants from different sectors of the economy. In his remarks at the session, Director of Corporate Communications at CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the campaign was aimed at engaging and educating the public on eNaira and other monetary policies of the apex bank. In his presentation, a representative of the eNaira project, Abul- Jalil Yusuf, said that the digital currency would positively impact the payment system. He reiterated that the eNaira would improve financial inclusion, increase remittances and ensure more efficient monetary policy. Yusuf, who stressed that eNaira is different from cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as it is a legal tender that is issued by CBN and fully backed by the Federal Government, explained that the CBN’s digital currency would eliminate third parties, thus contributing to efficient and low-cost transactions, among others.

Kaduna Fair

In fact, since it issued the eNaira in October last year, CBN has ensured that its officials are always available at the Fairs it holds annually in major cities across the country, to sensitise members of the public on the benefits of the project. Interestingly, at the Fair it held in Kaduna in November, CBN scolded commercial banks in the country for not doing much to educate the citizens about eNaira. In his remarks at the event, Head, Development Finance Department at CBN, Aminu Muhammad, said financial institutions were supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy, adding that the lenders were not effective on issues relating to eNaira. He said: “They (commercial banks) are lagging behind and that’s why CBN is coming in to intervene.” Muhammad, along with other CBN officials at the event, took turns to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across Kaduna State and other members of the public on the process for onboarding stakeholders on the eNaira platform.

Kairo Market, Oshodi programme

Last Thursday, in Lagos, it was the turn of the popular Kairo Market, Oshodi, to host the eNaira project team for its sensitisation programme. Speaking at the event, which was organised by the regulator, in collaboration with Bizi Mobile and Oshodi Market leaders, the Lagos Branch Controller at the apex bank, Mr. Godfrey Koyor, also highlighted the numerous benefits of eNaira. According to him, given the many advantages that eNaira has over other e-payment channels, the digital currency provides the appropriate platform through which CBN and the Federal Government can ensure that funds disbursed under their intervention schemes are accessed by financially excluded Nigerians. Koyor said: “Nowadays, everybody has a phone and with that phone you can download and use the eNaira.

You won’t have situations where we say, transaction did not go through. In eNaira transactions, there is no suspense account whereby you have to go to the bank to see somebody before they will put the money there for you. No. once your transaction is done from your own end, it hits the other person at the same time. Those who have suffered from financial exclusion, this is an opportunity for you – eNaira is there to include everybody. “Financial inclusion means to have a kind of ecosystem where everybody is involved-students, traders, buyers, sellers. No matter who you are, you don’t need to have millions before you can have an eNaira wallet. There is no minimum balance, like some banks will tell you that you must have N5,000. As little as the amount you have might be, you can open a wallet and start sending and receiving. So it is designed for everybody.

“It also enables you to send money to citizens. For example, when the Federal Government wants to reach the citizens for welfare distribution or for some of the programmes that the CBN normally runs, where we have intervention funds that are given to people, eNaira provides the appropriate platform where we can reach everyone.”

He said that CBN chose the Kairo Market at Oshodi for the event because of its unique nature, strategic location, size, diversity and heterogeneity, adding that the apex bank and its partners believe that from the market, they can reach “the whole of Lagos and by extension, the whole of Nigeria and the world at large.” Stressing that eNaira is safe and has the full backing of the regulator, he said: “CBN stands tall in this region in terms of or ganisation, commitment and so on. And if there is any issue that arises, we assure you we will do our best to make sure that no innocent person suffers the loss of a single dime. “That is the assurance from the governor of CBN and from CBN itself. eNaira is safe; the eNaira is designed for you. We are open to new ideas, innovations, things that would make it to be the best and acceptable.” In his presentation, the eNaira project representative, who led the apex bank’s Abuja delegation to the event, Abul-Jalil Yusuf, announced that henceforth, government intervention funds would be disbursed through the eNaira wallet. He emphasised that eNaira is more secure than internet banking and other banking apps because CBN bears liability. He further stated that with transactions on the eNaira platform, currently free of charge, the use of the digital currency app is cheaper than other banking apps. Also speaking at the event, the Secretary, Oshodi Market Traders Association, Mr. Obinna Ume, commended CBN for holding the sensitisation programme at the market, adding that if e-Naira is well adopted, it will boost trade in terms of seamless transactions. He noted that e-Naira would address the challenge of failed transactions or situations whereby precious time is wasted because monies are transferred with evidence of debit alerts but the receiver will not see a credit alert thus keeping both parties waiting. On his part, the National President of Arewa United Consultative Forum (AUCF), Alhaji Shuaibu Ado Dansudu, said CBN should organise more sensitisation programmes on eNaira.

Conclusion

The consensus among analysts is that with CBN intensifying its public awareness programmes on eNaira, the rate of adoption of the digital currency is likely to increase in the coming weeks and months, thus boosting financial inclusion.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...