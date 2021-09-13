‘eNaira may threaten banks’ ability to collect fees’

Despite its many benefits, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s proposed digital currency scheme called the eNaira, may challenge banks’ ability to collect fees from wire transfers, cheque issuances and other payment services, analysts at the Research Department of Coronation Merchant Bank have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, also noted that “unlike most cryptocurrencies, the centralised nature of the eNaira means that CBN would have oversight on all eNaira accounts.”

However, highlighting the advantages of the regulator’s planned Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) scheme, the analysts stated: “The structure of the eNaira is similar to a commercial bank account.

However, it is non-interest bearing. Excluding executing and managing digital currency tokens, the CBN would be able to gather, analyse and store data on eNaira transactions.

“The role of deposit money banks would be to take responsibility for conducting KYC and AML/CFT compliance compatibility on merchant eNaira wallets as well as monitoring illicit activity. For developing countries, Nigeria inclusive, a significant portion of the population remains unbanked.

A CBDC such as the eNaira can assist with boosting financial inclusion across the economy given that unbanked nationals often cite distance and transportation costs to banks as a major hindrance to owning a bank account.”

They further stated: “Another advantage of the eNaira is the potential for simplifying monetary policy implementation by making it easier to channel money.

Remittances also represent one of the most compelling usages for digital currencies by reducing the number of intermediaries, cost, opacity, and time required for cross-border payments.

“The eNaira could also eliminate some transaction costs, augment expediency, and offer seamless payment services.

“By eliminating intermediaries, the eNaira could be a reliable low-cost payment solution for consumers and businesses. In addition, the swiftness and ease of business transfers should bolster economic activities, resulting in a broader positive impact on the economy.

Furthermore, the eNaira could indirectly assist with expanding the FGN’s tax-net.” New Telegraph recently reported that a recent survey of central banks carried out by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) found that 86 per cent were actively researching the potential for CBDCs and that the Director, Information Technology (IT) Department at the CBN, Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed, had in July this year, announced that Nigeria planned to launch its own digital currency on October 1, 2021.

Also, a fortnight ago, the apex bank announced that it has engaged global Fintech company, Bitt Inc., as the Technical Partner for its digital currency.

In a statement signed by its Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, the CBN said the selection of Bitt Inc, from among highly competitive bidders “was hinged on the company’s technological competence, efficiency, platform security, interoperability, and implementation experience.”

It explained that “in choosing Bitt Inc, the CBN will rely on the company’s tested and proven digital currency experience, which is already in circulation in several Eastern Caribbean Countries. Bitt Inc. was key to the development and successful launch of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) in April 2021.”

