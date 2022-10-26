eNaira: One year on, sensitisation campaigns gather pace

One year after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) unveiled the eNaira, the apex bank is stepping up efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of the digital currency, writes Tony Chukwunyem

It was exactly one year yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari launched the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, tagged “eNaira.” The development made Nigeria the first country on the continent and the second in the world (after the Bahamas) to commence implementation of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project. In his speech at the unveiling ceremony, President Buhari had said, among other benefits, the eNaira would help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable the government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes. Public awareness However, given that the eNaira was introduced at time many Nigerians were embracing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the CBN wasted no time in carrying out sensitisation campaigns across the country to promote the use of the digital currency. Indeed, barely three days after the President unveiled the eNaira, the CBN, in partnership with the Bankers’ Committee, launched a two-day public awareness campaign on the digital currency and other initiatives of the apex bank in Abia State. The programme, which held virtually jointly in Abia and Ebony states, brought together participants from different sectors of the economy. Speaking at the session, Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the campaign was aimed at engaging and educating the public on the eNaira and other monetary policies of the apex bank. In his presentation, a representative of the eNaira project, Abul-Jalil Yusuf, said that the digital currency would positively impact the payment system. He reiterated that the eNaira would improve financial inclusion, increase remittances and ensure more efficient monetary policy. Yusuf, who emphasised that the eNaira was different from cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, as it is a legal tender that is issued by the CBN and fully backed by the Federal Government, explained that the CBN’s digital currency would eliminate third parties, thus contributing to efficient and low-cost transactions, among others.

Kaduna Fair

Also, since the launch of the eNaira, the CBN has ensured that its officials are always available at the Fairs it holds annually in major cities across the country, to sensitise members of the public on the benefits of the project. For instance, at the Fair it held in Kaduna in November, last year, the CBN reprimanded commercial banks in the country for not doing much to educate the citizens about the eNaira. In his remarks at the event, Head, Development Finance Department at the CBN, Aminu Muhammad, said financial institutions were supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy, adding that the lenders were not effective on issues relating to the eNaira. He said: “They (commercial banks) are lagging behind and that’s why the CBN is coming in to intervene.” Muhammad, along with other CBN officials at the event, took turns to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across Kaduna State and other members of the public on the process for onboarding stakeholders on the eNaira platform. Similarly, in May and June, members of the eNaira project team were at three popular markets in Lagos- Kairo Market, Oshodi, Balogun Market, Lagos Island and Tejuosho Market, Yaba- where they succeeded in persuading many traders and members of the public to download the digital currency app on their mobile phones.

Bank apathy

However, while responding to a question on the eNaira at the CBN’s post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing held in July, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, restated the regulator’s concern over DMB’s reluctance to help promote the adoption of the eNaira. He said that while there had been some progress with regard to eNaira adoption in the country, “apathy” on the part of lenders was discouraging their customers form transferring funds from their bank accounts to the eNaira wallet. The CBN Governor, who urged Nigerians to download the app as well as transfer funds from their bank accounts into their wallets for ease of transaction, noted: “There may be a little bit resistance to you from the banks.” “This is because moving that money from your account into your wallet is a disadvantage to the banks.

I want to say so boldly and bluntly. It is a disadvantage to them. I will say very bluntly, because I am a banker myself, there is apathy by the banks because they know that they will lose some income if you insist on using your eNaira wallet for transactions,” he stated.

He stressed that using the eNaira “is almost costless at least till today. So, you should go and tell your bank that you want your account to be linked to your wallet. It will cost you little or nothing compared to those other products that you have that would cost you money in the bank.” Emefiele disclosed that the CBN was moving on to the next phase of the eNaira and was working with telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria, to activate the use of USSD code for eNaira transactions in the country.

He stated: “We have been focused up till now on the banked population. We are almost completing tests with MTN to provide a channel where the unbanked can onboard using the code *997#. We believe that once this is done, we are going to be targeting the unbanked population. And we are also going to be using agency banking arrangements available and other means to ensure that we drive our enaira product.” He also announced at the briefing that the CBN, in conjunction with the Bankers’ Committee, would be ramping up its enlightenment campaigns to increase awareness on the eNaira.

905,588 downloads

At the latest post MPC briefing held last month, the CBN Governor provided further updates on the digital currency, stating that why the eNaira application has so far recorded a total of 905,588 downloads, only 282,600 are currently active. Emefiele also announced that about 13,136 wallets had been downloaded via the unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) route, which was introduced less than a month ago. According to him, “,so far, 905,588 people have downloaded the app, with 282,600 of them currently active. So far, transactions have exceeded 1.49 million worth over N3.484 billion, with the breakdown as follows: 78,115 consumer-to-bank transactions worth about N1 billion, 90,760 bank-to-customer transactions worth N945 million, 35,800 consumer-to-consumer transactions worth about N480 million, and 171,000 consumers to merchant transactions worth over N387 million.” He added: “For e-commerce, we have seen a 9.946 percent increase between July and September, and this remains very encouraging. We believe the eNaira is an alternative to you holding an analogue naira and so it is very convenient.”

Targeting tricycle riders

Clearly, keen to record a further increase in users of the eNaira, the CBN on Friday and Saturday, sent an enlarged eNaira project team again back to Lagos, but this time the target was tricycle riders, known as, “keke napep,” at the popular Oshodi and Mile 12 Markets in Lagos. The team had a few days earlier flagged off the campaign to target tricycle riders in Abuja.

Speaking at the Oshodi event, the Director, Information Technology Department at the CBN and Coordinator, Technical Working Committee, eNaira secretariat, Rakiya Muhammed, said the exercise was part of efforts by the apex bank to raise awareness about the eNaira and to help onboard more people on the digital currency platform. Muhamed, who was represented at the event by an official in the Information Technology Department of the apex bank, Dr. Khalipha Nuhu, said the objective of the sensitisation drive was to get people to use the eNaira and understand its numerous benefits.

Analysts note that in its bid to raise awareness about its digital currency, drive financial inclusion, facilitate macroeconomic growth and integrate Nigerian economy to the world leading economies through innovation and cutting-edge emerging technologies, the CBN had, in partnership Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), organised an eNaira Hackathon, which kicked-off on August 4, 2022. New Telegraph reports that the CBN, last week, unveiled a programme of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the launch eNaira.

In a statement, the apex bank said that as part of activities lined up to mark the first anniversary of the eNaira, it would be holding a one-day workshop themed, “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The eNaira Advantage” that would take place on October 25, 2022 in Lagos. According to the statement, the objectives of the workshop include: Reviewing the eNaira implementation journey, one year after; driving further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement and facilitating global policy dialogue on CBDC to promote peer learning and benchmarking. The statement said the event, which would see the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Affairs delivering speeches, would be hosted by the CBN Governor.

Conclusion

According to industry watchers, while the number of users of the eNaira app may currently be well below what the apex bank is targeting, that could change significantly once more Nigerians fully grasp the benefits of the digital currency.

