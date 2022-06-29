eNaira: Public interest soars on CBN’s campaign

Public interest soars on CBN’s campaignMore Nigerians are embracing the eNaira as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in collaboration with the Bankers’ Committee, steps up the public awareness campaign on the digital currency, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

About a month after the Kairo Market, Oshodi, Lagos, played host to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s eNaira project team, which was carrying out its nationwide public awareness campaign on the digital currency, some members of the team were back again in Nigeria’s commercial capital at the weekend to conduct a two-day eNaira roadshow. Balogun, Tejuosho roadshows

The first roadshow took place at the popular Balogun Market on Lagos Island last Friday and despite the heavy downpour that significantly affected business activities in most parts of the city on that day, the event was a success, thanks to the marketing skills of members of the eNaira project team who were able to get many traders to download the digital currency app on their mobile phones.

A strategy that particularly worked well for the team was its decision to invite Nollywood celebrity and one of the Brand Ambassadors for the eNaira project, Gabriel Afolayan, to speak on the numerous benefits of the CBN’s digital currency. The actor and singer, who was mobbed by fans when he arrived for the event, urged Nigerians to embrace eNaira as, according to him, it was “a very good platform for customers and buyers.”

He said: “eNaira is the way to go now, because a lot of people don’t want to move around with liquid cash and it is a very good platform for customers and buyers as well. It is mainly for people that are into business because sometimes even when you order for stuff and the money don’t get delivered on time, eNaira will solve that problem with just sharing of a code between the buyer and the seller. “So, right now, in 2022 and beyond, eNaira is the way to go.

That is the easiest way to buy stuff without having to be looking behind you that somebody wants to steal from you. All you need to do is just communicate with who you’re transacting with and once you share your barcode, business is solved, you can transact business.”

Responding to a question on whether eNaira will be widely accepted by Nigerians, the actor said: “It’s a gradual thing and I think by starting from now, we’ll take the ‘gospel’ to the rest of the country. it’s a big world now; it’s a global village.

There are many people dealing in cryptocurrencies and stuff and all that, so this is our own version of it. “I’m imploring everybody to be on board with the eNaira. Now that’s the way to go. It is very easy to operate; it’s like a one speed dial and all problems solved.”

Afolayan was also a star attraction on the second day of the eNaira roadshow, which took place at the famous Tejuosho Market, Yaba on the Lagos Mainland on Saturday.

With the rains seemingly taking a break after the heavy downpour of the previous day, the eNaira project team took full advantage of the clement weather as well as the spaciousness of the Tejuosho Market main entrance to encourage buyers and sellers to come and learn how to conduct eNaira transactions. In his remarks at the event, Afolayan called on Nigerians to embrace the CBN’s digital currency because, as he put it, “eNaira is the way to go now because a lot of people don’t want to move around with cash.”

He said the acceptability of eNaira in the movie industry was progressing slowly, promising to take the message to the rest. “So, as a movie person, I think representing eNaira is one of those things that will get the message to the rest of us. So, I’m imploring everybody to be on board with the eNaira,” he said.

Some of the traders, who spoke on the initiative, commended the apex bank for introducing eNaira, saying that it would help in addressing some of the challenges experienced in transferring cash. They promised that they would take the message to their colleagues who were absent.

Throughout the duration of the event, buyers and sellers trying to get information on how to download the digital currency app crowded the desks of eNaira project team. As an incentive to get people to download the app, the team also gave out gifts such as power banks for phones, MP3 players and branded flask cups.

New Telegraph reports that when President Muhammadu Buhari launched eNaira on October 25 last year, making Nigeria the first African country and the second in the world to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), he said that, among other benefits, the digital currency will help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective and enable government to transfer grants directly to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.

Abia, Ebonyi programmes

Given the importance of the project to the country, barely three days after the president unveiled eNaira, CBN, in partnership with the Bankers’ Committee, launched a two-day public awareness campaign on the digital currency and other initiatives of the apex bank in Abia State.

The programme, which held virtually jointly in Abia and Ebony states, brought together participants from different sectors of the economy. Speaking at the session, Director of Corporate Communications at CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, said the campaign was aimed at engaging and educating the public on eNaira and other monetary policies of the apex bank. In his presentation, a representative of the eNaira project, Abul- Jalil Yusuf, said that the digital currency will positively impact the payment system.

He reiterated that eNaira would improve financial inclusion, increase remittances and ensure more efficient monetary policy. Yusuf, who stressed that eNaira is different from cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, as it is a legal tender that is issued by CBN and fully backed by the Federal Government, explained that the CBN’s digital currency will eliminate third parties, thus contributing to efficient and low-cost transactions, among others.

Kaduna Fair

Indeed, following the launch of eNaira in October last year, the CBN has ensured that its officials are always available at the Fairs it holds annually in major cities across the country to sensitise members of the public on the benefits of the project.

At the Fair it held in Kaduna in November, for instance, CBN scolded commercial banks in the country for not doing much to educate the citizens about eNaira. In his remarks at the event, Head, Development Finance Department at CBN, Aminu Muhammad, said financial institutions are supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy, adding that the lenders were not effective on issues relating to eNaira.

He said: “They (commercial banks) are lagging behind and that’s why CBN is coming in to intervene.” Muhammad, along with other CBN officials at the event, took turns to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across Kaduna State and other members of the public on the process for onboarding stakeholders on the eNaira platform.

No 1 global retail CBDC

The CBN and Bankers’ Committee’s determined efforts to get Nigerians to embrace eNaira are clearly yielding results as PwC’s 2022 CBDC Global Index and Stablecoin Overview published in April show that the CBN’s digital currency ranked as the No 1 global retail CBDC. The index also showed that eNaira app downloads had jumped to 756,000 from 700,000 recorded in December 2021 while over 35,000 transactions had been conducted on the platform.

Hackathon

Aside from the sensitisation campaigns, CBN announced, last week, that registration for the eNaira hackathon, which it is organising in partnership with the Africa Fintech Foundry (an innovative hub established to identify and accelerate innovative startups in Africa), would open on June 27, 2022 and run till July 21, 2022.

According to the organisers, the main event, which is billed to kickoff from August 4, 2022, is part of efforts to drive financial inclusion, facilitate macroeconomic growth and integrate Nigerian economy to the world leading economies through innovation and cutting edge emerging technologies.

The statement issued by the organisers said hackathon will address the strategic points to eliminate possible glitches that could hamper smooth transactions being carried out with eNaira.

With the theme: “eNaira – Africa’s Gateway to a Digital Economy,” the hybrid hackathon “will bring together teams of talented entrepreneurs, developers, designers, solution developers, problemsolvers, out-of-the-box thinkers and code magicians from Africa to develop innovative solutions that will drive improved adoption of eNaira,” the statement said.

Speaking on innovation in Nigeria’s payments system ecosystem, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, recently said: “We cannot deny the fact that the newly introduced CBDC (eNaira) would be necessary in the future to ensure Nigeria is competitive as the world becomes increasingly digital.

We have seen in the past few years how digital currencies have opened international economies to individuals who wield them and how seamless they have made trading, buying, investing and other economic activities. “We desire to achieve this and more with the eNaira with the underlying goal to boost Nigeria’s economic outlook.

Innovators at the hackathon will develop solutions in the areas of international remittance, trans-border payment, blockchain, financial inclusion and trade (AfCTFA),” he added.

Conclusion

The consensus among analysts is that with the unrelenting pace at which CBN and the Bankers’ Committee are intensifying public awareness programmes on eNaira, there will be a significant increase in the rate of adoption of the digital currency among Nigerians in the coming weeks and months.

