eNaira: Report hinges success on mass adoption

eNaira attains 900,000 downloads in 95 days

The success of the country’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), eNaira, has been hinged on the number of its active users. Although the app has recorded over 900,000 downloads, financial analysts said many Nigerians were yet to understand its purpose. In the 2022 Macro-economic Outlook report released by GTCO, the analysts categorically stated that “the success of the e-naira is largely dependent on the number of active users, rate of merchant adoption and the value-added services available on the app.” Recent reports indicated that several merchants and retail stores in the country are yet to accept digital currency as a medium of exchange.

To address this, the analysts said the Central Bank of Nigeria Elders(CBN) would have to do more in creating awareness for the digital currency. “With over 900,000 downloads reported for the app after 95 days of its launch, a lot more work needs to be done to drive increased adoptionandusagebytherelevant stakeholders, they said. The analysts noted that despitetheinitialoperational issues, onboarding problems, and low app user interface/ ratings of the e-naira, “we believe it has the potential to unlocknewopportunitiesfor the industry.” TheeNairaisadigitalcurrency denominated in naira and serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, according to the CBN. During thelaunchinOctober last year, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, noted that the introduction of the eNaira came after four years of research conducted by the apex bank.

The CBN governor said it integrated 33 banks into the eNaira platform with N500m successfully minted by the apex bank for the take-off of the programme. The regulator said while N200m had been issued to financial institutions, over 2,000 customers had also been on-boarded as of the time of the launch. TheCBDCsspeed wallet app and merchant wallet also became available for download after eNaira went live. A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is the digital form of a country’s fiat currency that is also a claim on the central bank. Instead of printing money, the central bank issues electronic coins or accounts backed by the full faith and credit of the government.

While 87 countries are reported to be currently exploring a CBDC, Nigeria is the latest of the nine countries that have so far launched their CBDC project. 14 countries, including China and South Korea, are now in the pilot stage with their CBDCs and preparing a possible full launch. Meanwhile, a recent report by Omaplex Law Firm said the acceptance of eNaira across the country was threatened chiefly by poor mobile networks and the limited spread of Internetenabled devices. The report, which was titled ‘Omaplex 365: Nigeria 2022 socio-economic and technological outlook’, noted, “This is so because, in most rural regions of Nigeria, network penetration is still heavily dependent on 2G and 3G networks, which spells difficulty for eNaira transactions hinged on the Internet.

