eNaira: Stakeholders query monopoly of Bitt Inc.

Financial experts and operators in the fintech industry have identified concentration risk as a major threat to the success of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) otherwise known as the eNaira. They noted that committing such a huge national asset exclusively into the custody of a foreign company to manage constitutes a huge threat to the national economy.

These experts who made their opinion known at a seminar organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for financial journalists with the aim to review trends in Nigerian payments system and regulating the fintech digital playing field, called on the Bank to consider engaging local players to work alongside Bitt Incorporation which is the sole manager of eNaira.

A Don in the department of banking and finance from the Nasarawa State University, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, who said the proposed introduction of a digital naira by the CBN, will open new opportunities in the economy, said partnership with Bitt Inc. will help the country but decried the decision to make the foreign company the sole handler of the national asset. “Concentration risk might emerge by working with only Bitt Inc.

There are other tech firms in the country that have the capacity to handle the project which I think should be made to handle some aspects of the project,” he said. Director payment infrastructure and processing at Interswitch group, Akeem Lawal, said the eNaira platform being a national asset should be built by local payment firms in Nigeria. He noted that the country runs the risk of delivering private information about the country to the hands of foreigners, adding that Nigeria may end up losing foreign exchange to the hands of the foreign handlers in terms of service payment. Akeem argued that quite a handful of local operators like Interswitch operating in the payment industry in Nigeria have the capacity to handle the eNaira payment platform for the country.

But like the other stakeholders at the seminar, Akeem agreed that the proposed launch of the eNaira will change the payment landscape in Nigeria and solve other related payment challenges confronting the country. Another notable player in the fintech industry, Chuks Anakodo, said the CBN should consider engaging local players to forestall possible challenges that might arise between the Bank and Bitt Inc. in the foreseeable future.

His words: “ It is good for the CBN to encourage local participation in case any problem arises with Bitt Inc in the future.” Meanwhile, Director, information technology department of the CBN, Rakiya Mohammed, cautioned that it will be too early to critise the Bank for its decision to chose Bitt Inc. as the sole handler of its digital currency. “Don’t be preemptive of what the regulator is coming up with. It’s premature about the details of the whole thing at this time,” she said in defense of the Bank.

About eNaira

eNaira is a Central Bank of Nigeria- issued digital currency that provides a unique form of money denominated in Naira. It serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments. According to the Nigerian apex bank, the digital currency has an exclusive operational structure that is both remarkable and nothing like other forms of central bank money.

Benefits

There are several benefits from a central bank-issued digital currency in Nigeria, and this cuts across different sectors of, and concerns of the economy. eNaira serves as both a medium of exchange and a store of value, offering better payment prospects in retail transactions when compared to cash payments. It is expected to foster economic growth by offering easier access to capital and financial services thereby increasing economic activities at low/no interest transaction rate.

eNaira launch

The planned launch of the CBDC on October 1, 2021 did not materialise. According to the CBN, it did not want the launch to conflict with independence activities and an October 4th date was indicated. October 4 has come and gone and the best the CBN did was release guidelines for the elusive eNaira. On Sunday October 10, 2021, the CBN announced that the launch is now days away with no definite date given. The apex bank, under incumbent Governor, Godwin Emefiele, began researching into digital currencies in 2017 but it took the growth of crypto currency transactions, the explosion of the digital economy and Nigeria’s emergence as one of the biggest digital currency markets in the world for the CBN to pay closer attention.

