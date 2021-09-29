‘eNaira’ll enhance regulation of digital payments industry’

As the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gears up to launch its own Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) called eNaira on October 1, 2021, analysts at United Capital Research have said that significant adoption of the digital currency by members of the public will enable the apex bank to better regulate the country’s fast growing digital payments industry.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph early in the week, the analysts also noted that the “zero-cost nature of the CBDC and the potential improvement in transaction efficiency could encourage adoption and spur usage,” thus boosting the digital payments industry.

The analysts stated: “As opposed to common preconceptions, the e-Naira is not a variant of cryptocurrencies. While CBDCs and cryptocurrencies share the characteristics of digital currencies and are blockchain-based, the latter is a decentralised asset of value secured by encryption, while the former is an electronic form of fiat money issued and controlled by centralised monetary authority.

Thus, the e-Naira will essentially serve as a digital supplement for the physical naira. “According to recent media reports, the CBN has recently directed Nigerian businesses to compulsorily accept the e-Naira as legal tender for transactions. While we have a pessimistic bias on adoption, we first look to highlight the potential positives.

The zerocost nature of the CBDC and the potential improvement in transaction efficiency could encourage adoption and spur usage. Furthermore, if adoption is significant, it could increase transaction velocity as well as reduce cash-handling costs.

“The e-Naira can also augment the fast-growing digital payments industry and enable the CBN to better regulate the industry, as the apex bank will be looking to position itself at the forefront of digital payments amid rising adoption of decentralised cryptocurrencies.” New Telegraph reports that in a report released earlier this month, analysts at the Research Department of Coronation Merchant Bank stated that the eNaira may challenge banks’ ability to collect fees from wire transfers, cheque issuances and other payment services, adding that “unlike most cryptocurrencies, the centralised nature of eNaira means that CBN would have oversight on all eNaira accounts.”

They further stated: “An-other advantage of the eNaira is the potential for simplifying monetary policy implementation by making it easier to channel money. Remittances also represent one of the most compelling usages for digital currencies by reducing the number of intermediaries, cost, opacity and time required for cross-border payments.

“By eliminating intermediaries, the eNaira could be a reliable low-cost payment solution for consumers and businesses. In addition, the swiftness and ease of business transfers should bolster economic activities, resulting in a broader positive impact on the economy.

Furthermore, the eNaira could indirectly assist with expanding the FGN’s tax-net.” New Telegraph recently reported that a recent survey of central banks carried out by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) found that 86 per cent were actively researching the potential for CBDCs. The Director, Information Technology (IT) Department at CBN, Mrs. Rakiya Mohammed, had, in July this year, announced that Nigeria planned to launch its own digital currency on October 1, 2021. A few weeks ago, the apex bank announced that it had engaged global Fintech company, Bitt Inc., as the technical partner for its digital currency.

