Enang revalidates APC membership

The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential aide was captured yesterday at Eastern Ward 2, Unit 12, Ididep in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area in line with the ongoing nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise of the party.

Speaking at the event, Senator Enang noted that the registration and revalidation process was to boost membership strength of the party, saying: “I am here to activate the registration. APC is about empowerment and President Buhari is funding empowerment of Nigerians through the Office of Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, on agro-allied businesses.

“We are also having the second phase of the empowerment of Nigerians, who are willing to expand the food production process in the country.”

Enang, however, charged his constituents, especially those of voting age to actively participate in the registration and revalidation process in order to become full party members.

“I call on Ibiono Ibom people, all Akwa Ibom people, men and women, young and old to seize the opportunity of becoming card-carrying members of our great party.

Like this: Like Loading...