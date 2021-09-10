Metro & Crime

Encomium as Abiodun’s father is buried

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Iperu Remo, the home town of Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stood still yesterday as the governor’s father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, was buried amidst glowing tributes from eminent Nigerians. The remains of the octogenarerian was interred at the cemetery of the St. James Anglican Church in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The burial ceremony which was the climax of the three-day burial rites, was attended by eminent personalities including: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor of the state and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba. Others were: the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governors Kayode Fayemi and Godwin Obaseki of Ekiti, Edo states respectively, Governor of Kwara State, Abdul- Rahman Razaq, his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The event was also attended by, the immediate past National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, Chairman of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), President, African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, Chairman, Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote. Abiodun, in his tribute during the funeral service held at St. James’s Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, described his father as his mentor, teacher and moral compass. The governor noted that, no words could describe the shock and unbearable blow of losing his father. Abiodun said the virtues and the high moral standard inculcated in him by his father through his mentorship had shaped him and assisted him in his life’s journey. He recalled with nostalgia how his father held him and pet him to sleep when he was young, saying that “my father was very caring.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct pastor, demand N60m ransom in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Armed men have abducted the pastor in charge of Shiyona Baptist Church, Ugwan Saye, Yakila, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The cleric, Rev Yohanna Gyang Bitrus, was abducted about 2pm yesterday by bandits numbering over 20. A source close to the family said the gunmen invaded the community and went directly […]
Metro & Crime

Pastor arraigned for land grabbing, illegal sale of octogenarian’s property

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A pastor, Rev. Godwin C. Godwin, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Oshodi Magistrate Court, Lagos over an alleged forging of documents and illegal sale of a plot of Land at Lekki Scheme 1 area of the state. Rev Godwin, a Pastor at Christ Salvation Divine Ministries International, was docked on a six-count charge preferred […]
Metro & Crime

Leave our community, Edo women tell herdsmen

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Women of Ikabigbo, Uzairue Kingdom in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday asked herdsmen to vacate their community. The protesting women said the herders’ presence had caused the residents more harm than good. The women, in their hundreds, marched on the palace of the traditional ruler, Chief Braimah Alegeh, to register their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica