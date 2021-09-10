Encomium as Abiodun’s father is buried

Iperu Remo, the home town of Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, stood still yesterday as the governor’s father, Dr. Emmanuel Abiodun, was buried amidst glowing tributes from eminent Nigerians. The remains of the octogenarerian was interred at the cemetery of the St. James Anglican Church in Iperu-Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

The burial ceremony which was the climax of the three-day burial rites, was attended by eminent personalities including: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor of the state and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusegun Osoba. Others were: the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, Governors Kayode Fayemi and Godwin Obaseki of Ekiti, Edo states respectively, Governor of Kwara State, Abdul- Rahman Razaq, his Kebbi State counterpart, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The event was also attended by, the immediate past National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomole, Chairman of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (rtd), President, African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, Chairman, Dangote Groups, Aliko Dangote. Abiodun, in his tribute during the funeral service held at St. James’s Anglican Church, Iperu-Remo, described his father as his mentor, teacher and moral compass. The governor noted that, no words could describe the shock and unbearable blow of losing his father. Abiodun said the virtues and the high moral standard inculcated in him by his father through his mentorship had shaped him and assisted him in his life’s journey. He recalled with nostalgia how his father held him and pet him to sleep when he was young, saying that “my father was very caring.”

