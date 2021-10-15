Encomium as Afenifere, NADECO, others bid Ndubuisi Kanu farewell

…activists offer panacea to leadership failure

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere have advised Nigerians to halt leadership failures in the country. The pro-democracy groups criticized the operation of the 1999 Constitution, urging ethnic nationalities to intensify their pursuit of self-determination as enshrined in the 1948 United Nations Declaration of Human Rights and 1998 African Charter of Peoples Rights.

The General Secretary of NADECO, Ayo Opadokun said the organisation will intensify its political and legal campaigns against the lopsided federal structure that has continued to confer undue advantage on a section of the country to the detriment of other component units.

He said only the 1960 and 1963 constitutions can save the country from imminent balkanization and conflagration. Speaking at the NADECO’s National Day of Tribute in honour of its National Chairman, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), Opadokun said the group would ensure that the current unsustainable and unacceptable national structure which is skewed, lopsided and had given an undue and dubious advantage to a section of the country is restructured.

Dignitaries that attended the event include Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; third Republic Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Olawale Oshun; Mrs Jumoke Anifowose; Niyi Owoade; Tunde Onakoya; Dr Fred Agbeyegbe; Jide Ajilo; Linus Okoroji; Dayo Ogunlana; Akin Omojola; Comrade Popoola Ajayi and Dotun Atilade.

He said: “Ethnic nationalities who have been sidelined discriminated against and treated as inferior citizens and whose legitimate agitations and campaign for restoration to federalism which was endorsed by NADECO will be more fortified to achieve their self-determination pursuitasenshrinedundertheUnited Nations Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 as well as the African Charter of Peoples Right adopted in 1998/1999 in Addis Ababa.

“NADECO will redouble its efforts at making the current political operators of the Nigerian state stop their disgraceful and insensitive policies that continue to promote sectional interests of the current rulers to the detriment of all other ethnic nationalities when Nigeria is supposed to be an inheritance and joint project of all citizens.

“NADECO will continue to support legitimate and legal agitations andcampaignforself-determination by ethnic nationalities, civil societies and credible opinion moulders because the current government policies, through its centralized and unitarisedgovernance, hadresulted to evidently unjust, unfair inequitable and discriminatory, policies on ethnic, religious, gender and other statuses in society.”

ActingLeaderof Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo noted sadly that the democracy, resulting in sending the military back to the barracks, which the organisation attained with the efforts of people like the late Kanu had been rubbished by bad governance now in place, and, therefore, the need to return Nigeria back to where it was supposed to be. According to the Afenifere leader, the late NADECO leader, Kanu, should be seen as a man of the moment to fight the ongoing tyranny in the country, noting that the ongoing tyranny under which the citizens had found themselves and currently battling with was worse than what the country witnessed under the despotic rule of late General Sani Abacha. “People should remember that he did what he did in the struggle for democracy and return to democratic governance religiously and courageously, and damned the consequences, even though he was a retired military man.

He should be a man of the moment to fight this tyranny because the tyranny we are fighting now in the country is worse than what we had underAbacha. It is an occasion like this that would remind one that we have lost a man of great attributes.

A man like Kanu is a rare gem,” Adebanjo said. On his part, eminent scholar, Prof. Adebayo Williams, said NADECO and Afenifere have unfinished battles, stressing that the nation was being retarded by the ravaging COVID-19 virus and leadership failure. While lamenting that those who fought for democracy had been sidelined, Prof. Williams suggested what he called a festival of leadership renewal. Prof. Williams said NADECO should be rejuvenated because the battle for democracy was not over. He said: “There is still a great struggle ahead. Wehaveseentheendof militaryrulebutwehave not seen the end of military people. Now, we have two pandemics confronting us as a nation.

The first one is the virus; the second is failed leadership. I got close to Kanu in 1975. He is a profound man. He has no time for frivolities. “He was a great democrat. We are very proud of him. He led an honourable and distinguished life. He was an outstanding naval officer. His celebration should be a rejuvenation of NADECO. Our ranks are peeling. We are waiting for a festival of renewal so that whatever happens, we can take our country back.”

Williams also posited that there was still a formidable struggle ahead, noting that it was true that the country had sent the military packing but yet to enjoy good governance. Williams, while noting sadly that those of them that were in the struggle to bring about democratic rule back to the country had been sidelined, pointedly said NADECO still had the struggle to pursue as it did during June 12 era, adding that the organization needed to do this to see the citizens to the promised land. “We have been sidelined and relegated. There is still a formidable struggle ahead.

We have seen the end of military rule but have not seen an end to bad governance in the country. NADECO still hasthestruggletoseeusthroughtothepromised land.” Another speaker, Chief Jide Ajilore, in his remarks, said NADECO would continue to be alive as long as there existed some people who were out to destroy what the organization struggled to achieve for Nigeria, expressing the belief that a better Nigeria would be brought about come what may. “NADECO is still alive as long as some people are destroying what we fought for.

The struggle continues. We will see a better Nigeria.” AjiloredescribedKanuasarealNigerian, and a real soldier, who he said was a detribalised individual, adding:“ThismanhasnocolourforNigerian, whether you are a Yoruba, Igbo or Hausa.” Dr. AmosAkingbasaidthelatemilitaryadministratorwas amanworthyto beemulated, even as he also urged for a good country that would serve all as was also canvassed and struggled for by the late Rear- Admiral Kanu. Akingba described Kanu as a democrat, one who fought for people’s rights and never carried himself inawaythatwasdraconian, eventhough he was a military man.

“I washappytoknowhim. I thinkwecanemulate him, he would be happy wherever he is. We are here for a short while, we would all go to our Creator. Please, let us have a good country that would serve all. That’s the tribute we can all pay to late Kanu,” he said.

In his remarks, Chief Supo Shonibare also acknowledged the good attributes of the late military administrator, saying he was a great man as other speakers had observed, recalling that “he was the one we hadto dependon when manyleaders left the country.

“He was the leader that continued to let us remember June 12 through the annual rally he holds. We would miss him, he would be remembered in the annals of Nigeria’s history,” he said. Another speaker, Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede, who was described as the engine room of the struggle for the actualization of June 12 in Diaspora, said it was sad that Nigeria was yet to get to the promised land, pointing out that NADECO was yet to finish that struggle for a better country while calling for rejuvenation of the organisation for that purpose. “Can we rejuvenate NADECO? It would be a tall order. If we rejuvenate NADECO, we would again have Nigeria I would be proud of. Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be,” he said.

