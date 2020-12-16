Encomium as UI don wins 2020 West Africa Science Communication Award

Another feather has been added to the cap of the University of Ibadan as one of its scholars, a Criminologist and Communication expert, Dr. Oludayo Tade, of the department of Sociology, University of Ibadan has won the 2020 maiden edition of the West Africa Science Communication Awards (WASCA).

The inaugural Awards were virtually presented by The Conversation Africa which is the world’s leading publisher of researchbased news and analysis to researchers in West Africa sub-regionwhohadmadethe most dissemination of their researchesandengagedwith the site between November 2019 and October 2020.

While announcing the winners, Candice Bailey and Pfungwa Nyamukachi of The Conversation Headquarters in South Africa stated that out of the five awards presented at the 2020 edition, Nigerian scholars clinched three while two went to Ghanaian scholars.

The awards distribution shows that public university scholars, despite the ongoing strike have been active in their scholarly outputs and engagements by dominating the awards.

Tade won the first prize judging by The Conversation Africa assessment of his most read article on electronic-banking-fraudin- nigeria-how-its-done-andwhat- can-be-done-to-stop-it.

The second position went to the Executive Secretary, the Nigerian Academy of Science, Dr. Doyin Odubanjo. The third position was tied among Dr. Lanre Ikuteyijo of the department of Sociology and Anthropology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Dr. Emmanuel Akindele of the Department of Zoology Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife and Professor Sheriff Folarin of the Department of Political Science and International Relations, Covenant University.

