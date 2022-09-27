Encomiums As Emmanuel gifts Udung Uko Council first tarred road since creation

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Communities in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have heaved a sigh of relief following the inauguration of a 9-kilometre road from Eyotai to EyoAbasi in Oron Local Government Area, with a 3-kilometre spur to Edikor.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who described the Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, as a man of capacity, affirmed that the project remains strategic as it will connect the communities with economic development and business opportunities.

“What is more important about this project is that this is the first time in the history of the local government they will have tarred roads.

“I asked the governor you mean these people never had a road, he said yes because they have been neglected all these years. Yes Udom is a capacity governor.

“I want to join the people of this community to thank you, for me this is not just a road, but a connection, connecting the people of Udung Uko to the rest of the state, connecting you to social life, connecting you to the economy of the state, connecting you to development because roads are powerful infrastructure that lead to development.”

Obaseki, urged the local government council and the community to take responsibility of the project and ensure the people derive maximum benefits of its opportunities.

Earlier, Governor Emmanuel assured Udung Uko community of completing the spur that links Mbo soon and reiterated that all projects in the area initiated by his administration will be completed before he leaves office in 2023.

“Talking about the spur we have already commissioned and approved that. We have already done 3-km what is remaining is not much and I also want to assure everyone that there is no project we started in this region that we will not complete by first quarter of next year,” he said.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the youths of Udung Uko for their cooperation towards a smooth construction which made the project a reality and appealed for same cooperation to see the project through to Udensi in Mbo Local Government Area.

In a goodwill message, the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District and deputy governorship candidate of the party, Senator Akon Eyakenyi thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for fulfilling his promise to the people of Udung Uko who hitherto did not have such a road project to enhance their trade and businesses.

Also in a goodwill message, the Paramount Ruler of Udung Uko, Ovong Bassey Edet, thanked Governor Emmanuel for addressing a major challenge of operating businesses in the community and called for appealed for more roads especially the road leading to the sand beach in the community.

