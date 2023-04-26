Encomiums as FG okays construction of 4 major roads in Kwara

The joy of the people of Kwara State in the North Central Zone of Nigeria knew no bounds following the recent Federal Executive Council (FEC) approvals for the construction of four major roads in the ‘State of Harmony’, totalling 294 kilometres.

The four roads, that will gulp N330 billion under the Federal Government Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (Executive Order 7), were awarded to a leading foods, infrastructure, mining and manufacturing conglomerate in Nigeria, the BUA Group, under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu.

The roads The four roads slated for construction under this arrangement are the 130km Kosubosu-Kaiama-Bode Saadu; 83km Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi; 49km Eyenkorin-Afon-Offa-Odo Ottin; and 32km Okuta-Bukuro, which is expected to connect to the neighbouring Benin Republic. Interestingly, BUA Group has been a tested hand on this type of arrangement as the new Federal Government’s approval came barely a few months after the BUA Group had flagged off the dualization of the 132km Kano-Kazaure-Kongolam highway, costing N115 billion under the same scheme that would link the three northern states of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina.

The new road projects, upon completion, would, no doubt, transform and enhance road transportation and movement of goods as well as people, particularly agricultural produce, across Kwara and neighbouring states, including Benin Republic, with huge potential in the areas of economy and food security. BUA Group According to a statement by the BUA Group, the four road projects would be solely financed by the conglomerate in demonstration of the company’s commitment to unlocking opportunities for development across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, adding that the company has the expertise, experience and capacity to deliver standard, high quality roads on schedule.

The conglomerate has, therefore, sought the support and cooperation of all stakeholders towards ensuring the delivery schedule of the four road projects. An elated Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, while reacting to the development in a statement, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for what he described as a landmark approval, while also com- mending the BUA Group for keying into the laudable initiative which, he noted, is undoubtedly geared towards further opening up the state for economic growth.

AbdulRazaq promised that his ad- ministration would give all necessary support towards ensuring the speedy completion of the road projects for the benefit of the people of the state and the country at large. He said: “Today, our efforts to further open up our state for socioeconomic growth yielded huge returns as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) graciously granted approvals to the BUA Group for the rehabilitation of four major roads in Kwara State. These are Kosubosu-Kaiama-Bode Saadu (130km); Bacita-Shonga-Lafiagi (83km); Eiyen- korin-Afon-Offa-Odo Ottin (49km); and Okuta-Bukuro Road, which connects to the Benin Republic (32km). These come to 294km in all. “These roads will be constructed under the Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme (Executive Order 7). Upon completion, these projects will revolu- tionise road travels within Kwara and neighbouring states, with huge poten- tial for development and food security.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this landmark development. We similarly commend BUA Group for keying into the laudable initiative. Our administration will offer all the support to make these projects come through for the benefit of our people.” Applause Expectedly, the development has continued to draw applause from vari- ous groups and the people of the state. For its part, the Kwara North Develop- ment Council (KWANDCO) showered encomiums on President Buhari for the Federal Government’s bold initia- tive to construct some major roads in the state. KWANDCO, in a statement by its Chairman, Hon. Ahmed Muhammad, said: “We, on behalf of the people of Kwara North, Kwara State and the commuting public, want to appreciate the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for heeding to the plight of the people of the area and, indeed, the commuting public. “We want to use this medium to appeal to the BUA Group to consider the plight of the people of the captured areas by ensuring speedy commencement and quality work.

However, continuity and completion in good time can only be guaranteed when the projects are properly funded. It is our belief that the BUA Group will not disappoint in this regard.” The group also commended Gover- nor AbdulRazaq, and other relevant stakeholders for their role in ensuring the roads got the Federal Executive Council’s attention and approvals, not- ing that their speedy completion would breathe a new lease life into the socio- economic growth and development of Kwara North which is the agricultural epicentre and food basket of Kwara State. It would be recalled that Kwara North had for long been serving agricultural produce in large quantities to the Southwest and other parts of the country. For its part, the Kwara State House of Assembly also commended the Federal Government for granting approvals for the rehabilitation of the four major roads under the infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme.

House of Assembly Speaking on the matter on the floor of the House of Assembly, Hon. Abdul- lahi Danbaba, representing Kaiama/ Kemanji/Wajibe constituency, poured encomiums on the Federal Govern- ment, the Kwara State Government and the BUA Group on the approvals by the Federal Government for the construction of four notable roads in the state. Expectedly, this was supported by other members of the Assembly.

Noting that the roads would improve socio-economic activities of the people of Kwara State when completed, the Assembly urged the BUA Group to expedite actions and ensure that the projects are delivered timely and to specifications. In his reaction to the cheering news, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Leader, Kwara State Second House of Assembly, Chief Wole Oke, said: “The roads listed out for construction in Kwara State by the Muhammadu Buhari administration is a praiseworthy gesture. That for the first time a federal administration in Nigeria has given such humongous at- tention to the road development needs of Kwara State is epochal and therefore highly commendable. “The roads, when eventually con- structed and put to use will remain a major memento of the uniqueness of the government of Buhari for years to come in Kwara State, who has made in- frastructural development a major fo- cal point of his administration. It is ku- dos to him. We citizens of Kwara State adore him for this excellent work he is prepared to commence in our state.”