Business

Encomiums as Sonny Aragba- Akpore bows out of NCC

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comments Off on Encomiums as Sonny Aragba- Akpore bows out of NCC

It was encomiums galore recently as management and staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) bid the commission’s Head of Media Management and Public Relations, Sonny Aragba-Akpore, farewell following his retirement. Aragba-Akpore, a former Information, and Communications Technology/News editor at the Guardian Newspaper, joined the service of the commission in 2014. Speaking at the valedictory party held in his honour, which was attended physically and virtually by staff of the commission, the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, appreciated the level of professionalism Aragba- Akpore brought to bear on his work at the commission.

Represented at the event by the Director, Projects, Abigail Sholanke, Danbatta commended Aragba-Akpore for using his many years of industry experience and knowledge as a media professional and corporate communication manager to create a robust relationship with both mainstream and online media stakeholders, which, he said, had contributed significantly to the overall positive image and favourable public perception of NCC. “On behalf of the board, management and staff of commission, we wish you a successful retirement and fruitful engagements in your future endeavours,” Danbatta said.

In his remarks, Director, Public Affairs Department, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said “within the short time I worked with Mr. Aragba- Akpore, I found him to be a man of uncommon passion for his work,” describing him as a very committed and hardworking colleague. He said: “We, therefore, wish you increased divine favour, as you retire from the services of the commission.” Responding, Aragba-Akpore expressed gratitude to the management and staff of the commission for their support and cooperation during his service and for organising a befitting valedictory ceremony in his honour, saying he enjoyed working at NCC.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender urges customers to use USSD *833# smart code for payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank has urged its customers to limit their use of cash and avail themselves of its USSD 833# smart Code for payments on the go to ensure social distancing and need to stay safe. In a statement, the lender said its USSD smart code (833#) offered quick, convenient and seamless banking services to the […]
Business

Pension: Court faults 25% lumpsum payment to retirees

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

  …hinges determinants on age, life expectancy The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) yesterday suffered a major setback as the National Industrial Court picked holes in the Pension Reform Act 2014 over the stipulated lumpsum that should be paid to retirees.   In a suit between a 60-year-old retiree, Mr. Maroof Giwa, and a Pension Fund […]
Business

How NASS, others sabotage ‘buy made-in-Nigeria’ campaign

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

There are concerns that more Nigeria manufacturers will close shop before the end of the year not because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but rather due to the refusal of the National Assembly and most senior government officials to respect a subsisting presidential directive to patronize quality made-in-Nigeria products. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports     The […]

%d bloggers like this: