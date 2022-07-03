Encomiums as top banker, Adeyemi Odusanya, bids father farewell

Encomiums poured in as eminent personalities from all walks of life converged in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to bid farewell to Pa. Zacheus Olorunsola Odusanya, a.k.a Baba Kekere, the father of Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya, quintessential banker and executive director, South & Corporate of Keystone Bank Limited.

Pa Odusanya journeyed to the great beyond on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the ripe age of 93.

For two consecutive days, on Thursday June 30, 2022 and Friday, July 1, 2022, the ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, the second largest LGA in the state, was at its boisterous best, as the nonagenarian was laid to rest.

The event had in attendance the high and mighty in all the strata of the nation’s economy – banking sector, academia, administrative, political and business communities, including captains of industry, friends and associates of Mr. Adeyemi, who came in large numbers to celebrate with him and his family.

At the burial ceremony, many described Pa Odusanya, as a compassionate and an epitome of love and discipline while others noted that his humility and selfless service to God and humanity were second to none.

