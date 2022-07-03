Metro & Crime

Encomiums as top banker, Adeyemi Odusanya, bids father farewell

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Encomiums as top banker, Adeyemi Odusanya, bids father farewell

 

Encomiums poured in as eminent personalities from all walks of life converged in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State to bid farewell to Pa. Zacheus Olorunsola Odusanya, a.k.a Baba Kekere, the father of Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya, quintessential banker and executive director, South & Corporate of Keystone Bank Limited.

Pa Odusanya journeyed to the great beyond on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the ripe age of 93.

For two consecutive days, on Thursday June 30, 2022 and Friday, July 1, 2022, the ancient town of Ijebu Ode in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, the second largest LGA in the state, was at its boisterous best, as the nonagenarian was laid to rest.

The event had in attendance the high and mighty in all the strata of the nation’s economy – banking sector, academia, administrative, political and business communities, including captains of industry, friends and associates of Mr. Adeyemi, who came in large numbers to celebrate with him and his family.

At the burial ceremony, many described Pa Odusanya, as a compassionate and an epitome of love and discipline while others noted that his humility and selfless service to God and humanity were second to none.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police rescue nine-month-old baby in Ebonyi riverside

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command, has rescued a nine-month-old female baby that was abandoned at Ebonyi Riverside-Ezzillo Community in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loverth Odah, the baby was sighted by a farmer who alerted police operatives attached to Ishielu of the Command. Odah […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos  to finally prosecute Baba Ijesha

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…as thespian risks life imprisonment     The Lagos State government has finally announced its plan to prosecute the Nollywood star, Mr. Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha. The government, in a statement, signed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosre Onigbanjo (SAN), said that it took the decision after due consideration […]
Metro & Crime

Defilement: We await DPP’s advice on Baba Ijesha, says Odumosu

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos said yesterday they were yet to release the Nollywood actor, James Olanrewaju aka Baba Ijesha. The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said the suspect was in custody as the police await the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)’s advice on the matter. He said: “We have to make some clarifications about the aspect […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica