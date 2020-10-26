Encomiums pour in for Dr Betta Edu

Like torrent of water, encomiums have been pouring on the commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu, as she marked yet another birth anniversary.

Relatives, friends and colleagues have continued to extol the amazon, whom have described as woman with milk of human kindness.

From the testimonies and accolades her own life revolves around serving humanity and putting smile on people’s faces.

She is being commended by her colleagues as a professional, who treats all with equal respect, including her subordinates.

she is a woman full of humour.

“She is for everybody, the rich, poor and the downtrodden, because you hateinjustice. You love your job and add value to it as you carry yourself with dignity and integrity.

Edu is said to be a problem solver, especially as someone anyone could run to whenever there was a problem that required a quick fix.

She has diligently served both in private and public offices, all the way proving the stuff she is made of.

The celebrant has indeed distinguished heeself as a person of exemplary character with sense of discipline, commitment and dedication to duty.

Sometimes many people wonder whether she has any enemy, as she flies with all and sundry.

Like a soothing balm, She has encouraging words everyone who crosses her path.

Dr Edu believes in the popular maxim that good name is far better than silver and gold. This her firm belief has worked for her as she today dines and wines with high and mighty in the society and across the globe.

