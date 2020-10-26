News

Encomiums pour in for Dr Betta Edu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Encomiums pour in for Dr Betta Edu

Like torrent of water, encomiums have been pouring on the commissioner for Health, Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu, as she marked yet another birth anniversary.
Relatives, friends and colleagues have continued to extol the amazon, whom have described as woman with milk of human kindness.

From the testimonies and accolades her own life revolves around serving humanity and putting smile on people’s faces.

She is being commended by her colleagues as a professional, who treats all with equal respect, including her subordinates.

she is a woman full of humour.

“She is for everybody, the rich, poor and the downtrodden, because you hateinjustice. You love your job and add value to it as you carry yourself with dignity and integrity.

Edu is said to be a problem solver, especially as someone anyone could run to whenever there was a problem that required a quick fix.

She has diligently served both in private and public offices, all the way proving the stuff she is made of.

The celebrant has indeed distinguished heeself as a person of exemplary character with sense of discipline, commitment and dedication to duty.

Sometimes many people wonder whether she has any enemy, as she flies with all and sundry.

Like a soothing balm, She has encouraging words everyone who crosses her path.

Dr Edu believes in the popular maxim that good name is far better than silver and gold. This her firm belief has worked for her as she today dines and wines with high and mighty in the society and across the globe.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: Oshiomhole’s choice, Ize-Iyamu, emerges APC candidate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ormer Secretary to Edo State Government (SSG), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, emerged governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he was declared winner of the party’s primaries held across the 192 wards in the 18 local government areas of the state.   Ize-Iyamu is the anointed candidate of the suspended national chairman […]
News

Naira in circulation rises to N2.426tn in September –CBN

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Naira in circulation rose by N56.44 billion in one month from N2.369 trillion as of the end of August to N2.426 trillion as of the end of September.   Currency in circulation is defined as a currency outside the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); meaning all legal tender currency in the […]
News

Sterling Bank pioneers work-study programme for secondary school leavers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

.Offers a 65% scholarship  Sterling Bank Plc in its effort to secure a knowledge-based future that is diverse has recently launched the ‘Grow with Sterling’ initiative. The initiative seeks to contribute to the educational development of young secondary school leavers. The bank had recently signed an agreement with Washington DC, United States-based Nexford University by […]

%d bloggers like this: