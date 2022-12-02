Encourage your children to memorise Our’an, Muslim parents urged

Sheik Dhikrulah Shafi’i, Grand Mufti , Conference of Islamic Organisation (CIO) has charged Muslim parents on the need to always encourage their children to memorize Qur’an and embody the character that it calls to. According to the Shiek Shafi’i, one of the greatest things a parent can do for the welfare of their children’s lives, in this world and the next, is to encourage and help them in every way possible to memorize Qur’an and embody the character that it calls to. He said there is nothing more pleasing to the parent’s eyes than to see their children being raised upon the obedience of Allah, the Most High.

Shafi’i gave the charge during 1st Hafla (Graduation Ceremony) Complete Memorisation of Qur’an and Shahadatul-i-dadiyyah of Faozul Azeen Islamiyyah Arabic & Qur’an Memorisation, Osogbo, Osun State capital. The Grand Mufti, Conference of Islamic Organization (CIO) said though, raising children in this way demands great effort, however, parents should see it as important, upbringing their children in the way of Islam so as to be useful for their in this world and thereafter. He said: This will not only benefit the child, but also the caring parents who played a great role in their child’s success, by Allah’s grace and favor.

It suffices us to quote our beloved Prophet’s glad tiding regarding this. In his welcome address, the Chief host, Alhaji AbdulGaniyy Shittu, Imam, Salahudeen Oladejo Memorial Mosque, Osogbo enjoined parents to exert as much effort as possible to attain eternal happiness for themselves as their children by helping them accomplish the great honor of memorizing the glorious Qur’an.

Shittu, who was very excited by the performances of the graduands said if a child is raised in a Qur’anic environment and realizes the great blessing of Allah upon him and how much effort, care, sincerity, love, and hard work his parents exerted in teaching him the Qur’an, he will be thankful and appreciative, by Allah’s permission. One of the Qur’an memorizers, Abudulah Abdulganiyy appreciated their parents for directing their ways to the way of God. He said, though, it has not been an easy task but, with the support of their parents they thanked God they were able to accomplish their aims.

Explaining numerous benefits of Qur’an Memorisation, Abdulganiyy said whoever memories Quran and Hadith, as long as he lives, he will always remember their favor upon him and the great good they gave him. Hence, he will never tire from supplicating, with the supplication that the Qur’an has taught him.

