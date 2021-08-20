Opinion

Encouraged by the example of the Taliban, Islamist radicals are moving towards borders of Equatorial Guinea

Ali Djawad

Just a few days ago, Afghanistan completely came under the control of the terrorist organisation the Taliban.

This news has stirred up the world community, because the example of a quick seizure of power is likely to inspire other Islamic activists who will begin to fight with renewed vigor for expanding their influence.

First of all, the African continent is under threat, where many terrorist groups operate, including those associated with large terrorist organisations.

The specialist in West and Central Africa, Omar Mbiko, is worried about the security situation in Africa: “We see militant Islamic groups destroying communities in West and Central Africa. The current security crisis is multidimensional. It is characterized by widespread and pervasive violence, fueled by lawlessness, impunity and the collapse of states, which have become a source of weapons, equipment and oil revenues for terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS”.

For many years, the people of Africa have been under the yoke of Al Qaeda, a Sunni Islamist organization founded by Osama bin Laden whose main goal is to eliminate all foreign influence in Muslim countries.

The terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, based in Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Cameroon, is also well-known on the black continent and throughout the world, because of which tens of thousands of civilians were killed.

In 2015, the group split, as a result of the split, the ISWAP group associated with ISIS was formed. All these, sometimes rival groups, like in the case of Boko Haram and ISWAP, are now looking for a source to diversify their income.

For instance, the main source of income for the Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb is the payment of ransoms by humanitarian organisations and Western governments, which is not sufficient enough to expand their activities that are aimed at creation of quasi-state.

International peace observers note that the terrorist groups are migrating south trying to reach both the access to oil reserves of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea and gain secure access to the sea that will enable them to better their logistics.

The rumors are that some of the armed groups are being pushed out of Nigeria because the government, impressed by the successes of the Central African Republic, has invited the Russian private military contractors to balance the security situation in Nigeria.

As Frank Gardner, BBC security correspondent, notes, the Western approach to tackling terrorism in Africa has proved to have limits.

“As experience in Afghanistan has shown all too clearly, even well-armed and focused Western intervention can only go so far. For counter-insurgency to succeed in the longer term it needs two things: competent local forces and the support of the local population.”

And the Western peacekeeping missions have failed to achieve this goals.

*Djawad writes from Dubai

