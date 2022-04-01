News

End cult killings, kidnappings in Ogun, Buhari orders security agencies

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agencies to end the murders, kidnappings and sexual assault by rival cult groups against their opponents spiralling in states, especially in Ogun State. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun State as the new battlefront, said the police and other law enforcement agenciesmustconfronthead on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubledyouth who they trap in unorthodox social practices. Parents and religious leaders must come tograspwithwhatisgoingon and halt the radicalization of our youth,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fukushima: Japan approves releasing wastewater into ocean

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan has approved a plan to release more than one million tonnes of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. The water will be treated and diluted so radiation levels are below those set for drinking water. But some locals, those in the fishing industry, as well as China and […]
News

Akeredolu salutes Muslims, harps on peace, security

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state and across the country on the successful completion of Ramadan fast and the celebration of the Eid- el-Fitr. The governor implored Muslims to remain steadfast and reflect on the lessons of Ramadan through sustained supplication and commitment to the overall peace and […]
News

Food crisis: 840 Nigerian households got$1msupportin2021- Farouq

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received the sum of US$1 million in 2021 from the government of Nigeria as part of an ECOWAS humanitarian assistance to 840 food insecured households as a result of violent in North West and North East The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica