End cult killings, kidnappings in Ogun, Buhari orders security agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the security agencies to end the murders, kidnappings and sexual assault by rival cult groups against their opponents spiralling in states, especially in Ogun State. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who was reacting to reports reaching him on the renewed cult violence, with Ogun State as the new battlefront, said the police and other law enforcement agenciesmustconfronthead on, groups seeking to destroy peace and bring disorder before they gain strength.

“What should frighten us is that the deadly cult groups are increasingly attracting lonely, anxious, troubledyouth who they trap in unorthodox social practices. Parents and religious leaders must come tograspwithwhatisgoingon and halt the radicalization of our youth,” he said.

