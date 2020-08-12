End harmful traditional practices, UNICEF tells Ebonyi communities

Kano blasphemy: ‘Death sentence, breach of human rights’

Three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were among 32 suspects arrested for Internet fraud. The suspects were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday in a hideout in Ogbomoso. Also arrested were 19 university students and 10 others who laid claim to sundry vocations.

The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State when officers of the anti-graft body swooped on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence reports gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects are Oyebamiji Francis, Aremo Jeremiah, Ogbonnaya Prosper John, Anuoluwapo Matthew, Oladele Victor, Mumuni Waliyullah, Olawoyin Abiodun, Okuwatoyin Henry, Arisekola Shina, Babarinde Solomon, Samson

