End of the road for Amaechi, Akpabio, Onu as Buhari replaces resigned ministers

The postulation that President Muhammadu Buhari may recall ministers who resigned their positions to contest primary elections for the 2023 general election has been made a lie as the president has sent names to the National Assembly to replace them.
The Senate received notice to this effect with the nomination of six names as replacements for resigned ministers.
In a letter read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
The resigned ministers include Rotimi Amaechi, Ogbonnaya, Godswill Akpabio and Emeka Nwajiuba, all of who contested for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress but were defeated by former Lagos State Governor Bola Tinubu.