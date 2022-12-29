End of year festivities, others boost telcos’ Q4 earnings

Activities during the last month of the year have continued to impact positively on thr earnings of telecoms industry, findings by New Telegraph have revealed. This is evident in their past financial records, especially MTN and Airtel, two of the leading telcos in the country, as increased call and data rates in December have always positively impacted their Q4 revenue over the years.

Aside from an increase in calls to wish family and friends well, more data is usually consumed around this period by people sharing messages and videos via different platforms in commemoration of the season. According to industry observers, the Christmas season gives subscribers more time to explore social media and watch videos that consume their data. By doing this, many spend more on data than they usually do, without even knowing it.

For telecom operators in Nigeria, Q4 has always been a period of harvest in terms of revenue. For instance, a look at MTN Nigeria’s financials for the last three years shows consistent Q4 revenue growth. In Q4’19, MTN’s revenue jumped by eight per cent from N288.9 billion recorded in the previous quarter to N313.2 billion. Similarly, in 2020, the telcos’ Q4 revenue increased by 10 per cent to N370.6 billion compared with the N337.6 billion recorded in the preceding quarter of the same year.

In Q4’21, MTN’s revenue also grew by 8 per cent from N414.9 billion in Q3 to N448 billion. Airtel Nigeria’s financial records also show a similar pattern of growth in the last quarter of every year, which happens to be its financial Q3. For the quarter that ended December 2019, Airtel posted $355 million in revenue showing an 8.5 per cent growth over the $327 million it recorded in the preceding quarter.

Airtel also ended 2020 with nine per cent revenue growth for the last quarter of the year at $412 million. Its results for the quarter that ended December 2021 also showed a six per cent revenue growth to $476 million compared with the $450 million it recorded in the previous quarter. According to the President of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers, Adeolu Ogunbanjo, there are many factors pushing telecoms subscribers to spend more on calls and data every December. He noted that Nigerians liked to talk a lot and felicitate people over the phone.

“Aside from our penchant for talking and greeting people on the phone for Christmas, December is always a holiday period and this allows people to spend more time on social media, especially, a video platform like TikTok. “These lead to an increase in the consumption of data.

Again, a lot of people will want to appreciate their customers at the end of the year and they do this through social media either with Video or pictures. “Interestingly, this is also the time the telecom operators usually come up with one promo or the other, which encourages people to spend more. It’s a win-win for the subscribers and the telecom operators,” he said. He, however, noted that the increased number of calls and messages during the Christmas period often led to poor quality of service. “The problem is that this always affects the quality of service. When everybody is making calls, and sending messages at the same time, the quality of service becomes poor,” he said. According to the Executive Secretary of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria, Mr Ajibola Olude, aside from the social aspects of telecommunications services usage, productivity will continue to drive more revenue for the operators.

He said: “If you go to any sector today, their growth, their productivity is driven by telecom services. For instance, hospitality, banking, and insurance. Telecoms is showing its ability to serve all the sectors of the economy. This growth will be sustained for years to come.”

