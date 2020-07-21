Metro & Crime

End police brutality, Oyo CP warns officers; receives six donated vans

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State Police Commissioner, Mr Joe Enwonwu, Tuesday warned his men against the practice of brutality and disregard for rule of law and fundamental human rights of the civilians they are being paid to protect.
The police boss said this at the Agodi Area Command, Idi Ape, Ibadan where he addressed his men following the inauguration of six police patrol vehicles donated to the Command by Ambassador Dr. Amos Olaniyan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Alert Security Outfit (a privately-driven security outfit).
While appreciating the collaborative efforts of some stakeholders including Olaniyan on the Police Public Partnership initiative, Enwonwu urged his officers and men to “strive always to display a dignified level of discipline and professionalism in the discharge of your duties to the citizens. There is no more room for police brutality. That era is gone. We have to respect the fundamental human rights of the members of the public that we are being paid to serve.
“In essence, I am saying that there must not be incivility from us to the members of the public. I want to see a demonstration of civility as it obtains in the Western world where a police officer will treat a suspect so nicely in spite of being led to the prison. The accused will feel so humbled that he will think and desist from any criminal act that led him to jail.
“This is the era of democracy; era of rule of law; era of constitutionalism, and the era of due process. We should give them quality service and respect for human right. The gesture of Ambassador Olaniyan of Crime Alert is very commendable. It is overwhelming as he is always ready to rise to security matters in this state by supporting the police.”

