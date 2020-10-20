End SARS: We’ll not pass 2021 budget without compensation for victims – Gbajabiamila 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabimila has vowed that the lower chamber will not approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill if adequate provisions are not made for victims of police brutality and impunity.

He also assured that the House would include in the budget the financial implications of agreements reached between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Gbajabiamila made the pledge in his address to his colleagues at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday.

He said: “I will not sign off on a 2021 Budget that does not include adequate provisions to compensate those who have suffered violence and brutality at the hands of the police in Nigeria in the last two decades.

“I will not sign off on a budget that does not meet the reasonable demands of the ASUU, to which government has already acceded. There is no better time to rethink the system of funding for higher education in Nigeria.

“The current system does a great disservice to our children and our country, and we must commit to changing it so that we can free our institutions of higher learning to be citadels where innovation thrives, and excellence is a given.”

He disclosed that: “With my colleagues in the House of Representatives, I will visit over the next week, some of the families of those who have lost loved ones to police brutality and when we come back, we will work together to honour the memory of those we have lost.”

The Speaker also revealed that they will pass “an Electoral Reform Bill in time for the next general elections so that we may continue to improve the process of electing our political representatives at all levels”.

“I will support the amendment of the constitution to ensure that the provisions on fundamental human rights have teeth, resource control is dealt with equitably and that the next generation of Nigerians does not inherit evident dysfunctions of our current system,” he added.

Speaking on the ongoing protests across the country, the speaker hailed the youths for their courage and foresight but appealed to them to suspend the protests to allow for implementation.

Like this: Like Loading...