End strike before Oct ends, review NYSC age limit, others, NAUS tells FG, ASUU

Following the eight months strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the National Association of University Students (NAUS), an umbrella body of all University students in Nigeria, has expressed concerns over the 30 years age limit for the compulsory National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), the mandatory acceptance fee, as well as, the rent many of them had paid to different landlords before the strike began which has been wasting away.

The Oyo State chapter of the body in a statement signed by its Chairman, Shittu Ridwan Adeniyi, and made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan, aside urging the ASUU and Federal Government to end the strike before the end of October, also told the Federal Government to review the NYSC Clause that pegs service age at 30 as some of them studying Medicine of Law might graduate at ages above 30.

The statement reads: “Section 2 of the NYSC Act which incidentally is embedded in the Constitution under section 315, states categorically that once you graduate, you are supposed to make yourself available for mobilization of NYSC.”

