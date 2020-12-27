End the year with world’s most expensive champagne worth N940m

In four days, we bid farewell to year 2020. And what better way to cheer than to pop the worlds most expensive champagne.

Rated at $2.07million in 2013, this champagne is worth N940million in Nigerian currency.

It is referred the lone survivor from an online previous Top 10 Most Expensive Champagne Bottles in the World, and still at number one. Inside this Champagne bottle is a blend of Grand Cru Chardonnay,

Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier that offers a floral, refreshing and creamy texture and ends with a light and elegant finish, says the champagne maker.

It is worlds most expensive champagne because it is said to be the Taste of Diamond.

The Superman-style signature logo handcrafted from 18-carat solid gold, but also fixed prominently at its center is a single, flawless deep-cut white diamond weighing 19 carats, which replaces the Swarovski crystal that typically sits there.

Aside from the diamond and gold logo works, the one-of-a-kind bottle itself is not left to ordinary working mortals, crafted by no less than Alexander Amosu, a name those used to customized iPhones and BlackBerrys would easily recall.

Like this: Like Loading...