Endangering justice system

Outrage over arsonists’ attacks on courts

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers are of the unanimous view that the arsonists’ attacks on courts in some parts of the country remains an assault on the Constitution, rule of law and justice. They also called for the declaration of a state of emergency in the judicial sector

Worried by the unabated attacks on courts across the country, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), had on December 20, 2022, questioned the rationale behind the attacks launched by suspected arsonists who burnt down the High Court of Imo State building in Orlu on December 16, 2022.

A statement issued by NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Lawal, cautioned that the nation cannot build a virile justice system that upholds the rule of law if the destruction of the structures upon which justice stands continues. The NBA statement reads: “The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has confirmed the report that some yet-to-be-identified arsonists burnt down the High Court of Imo State building in Orlu, Imo State, on Friday, 16th December 2022. In the process, all the court’s files, exhibits and records books were completely razed. The NBA strongly condemns this crime on the court.

We cannot build a virile justice system that upholds the rule of law if we continue to destroy the structures upon which justice stands. “The NBA is concerned that this suspected arson on the court was premeditated, as eyewitnesses (including a court official who lives close to the court in Orlu) confirmed that the perpetrators started by shooting sporadically to scare away everyone before wreaking havoc on the court.

“The NBA is particularly disturbed that barely 48 hours after the incident at the High Court of Imo State, Orlu, there was another fire incident at the Bailiffs’ Section of the Magistrates Court in Owerri, Imo State, and all the files and exhibits in that part of the Magistrates’ Court were totally destroyed.

“While investigations are ongoing to determine the actual cause of the fire incident in the Owerri Magistrates’ Court, the NBA notes with deep concern that attacks on judicial institutions are gradually becoming a disturbing trend in Imo State. Not too long ago, the Customary Court in Orlu was razed by suspected hoodlums, and the National Industrial Court in Owerri has remained shut following an attack and abduction of three court staff in the course of their lawful duties.

There is no gainsaying the fact that these attacks on the courts will and have affected the confidence of the residents in the government, particularly its judicial arm; for if the courts which are ‘Houses of Justice’ are not safe, no citizen will consider his or her life and property to be safe.

Equally, these attacks will cause unimaginable and inordinate delays in the administration of justice and impact negatively on the livelihoods of our members in Imo State, many of whom are litigators. “While the NBA leadership is in touch with our local branches in Imo State to ensure that the culprits are found and made to face the full weight of the law, the NBA also calls on the government of Imo State to deliberately and urgently beef up security in and around all the courts’ premises in the state.

“Asides from the fact that judicial officers must be protected to perform their constitutional duties in a safe atmosphere, the courts in which they sit also housed sensitive documents and people’s property, as such, the courts deserve the maximum security.

Citizens are also urged to be vigilant and observant to ensure that no one, for selfish interests, makes a mess of what is important to us all. “In a similar vein, the NBA acknowledges the present security challenges in the country, but the NBA leadership is equally disconcerted about the recent upsurge of attacks on the lives and persons of legal practitioners.

While reports suggest that our members in Imo and Rivers States are the worst hit, lawyers in other states of the federation including the FCT have lost their lives in these attacks, most of which are suspected to be targeted and connected to the professional representations of clients by counsel.

“The NBA shall firmly resist the attempt to return the legal profession to the dark days where lawyers conducted their professional affairs in fear. Citizens need to be aware that lawyers are not their enemies or opponents. Lawyers only aid the administration of justice, and the law courts remain the lawful and civil forum for resolving disputes.

It is this state of affairs that has made the NBA leadership seek an audience with the Inspector-General of Police at a meeting where these targeted attacks on lawyers, judges and courts will top the agenda.

The NBA hopes that a frank conversation and honest collaboration with the Nigerian Police will stem this terrible tide. “In the meantime, the NBA urges our members to remain security conscious and continue to carry on their professional activities with diligence and adherence to the Rules of Professional Conduct for legal practitioners”.

Also condemning the barbaric act, Orlu Branch Chairman of the NBA, Barnabas Munonye, described the development as unfortunate. He revealed that he received a call from the Registrar and the Administrative Secretary of NBA Orlu about the presence of unknown faces and unusual movement of people.

“At that time, there was nothing we could do than believe that nothing would happen”, he said. It would be recalled that suspected arsonists had on Saturday, December 17, 2022, unleashed terror and set ablaze the building of the Imo State High Court in Orlu, housing sensitive documents.

The burnt building was reported to be housing both the High and Magistrates’ Courts. Barely 24 hours after the Orlu High Court was burnt by fleeing hoodlums, another set of suspected arsonists dealt a heavy blow on a section of the Owerri Magistrate’s Court located at the heart of the state capital.

The suspects reportedly came with explosives and targeted a section of the roof of the facility.

Though the extent of the damage caused by the arson had not been ascertained, findings showed that sensitive court materials and documents, including files, were burnt.

Court’s closure over attacks

On June 6, 2022, the President of the National Industrial Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, directed the indefinite closure of the Imo State Division of the court following the attack and abduction of three staff of the court by suspected officials of the state government.

As a result of this development, all staff of the Judicial Division were ordered to stay away from work until further notice. The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Registrar of the National Industrial Court, Olurotimi Williams Daudu.

The statement reads: “I have been directed by the Hon. President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Hon Justice B. B. Kanyip, Ph.D., to inform you that the Owerri Judicial Division of the court has been closed down till further notice. “Consequently, all staff of the Judicial Division are hereby directed to stay away from work until further notice”.

The shutting down of the court was sequel to the abduction of four of its staff members who were performing their lawful duty of executing the judgement in a suit marked NICN/OW/16M/2022, between Prince Eze Madumere and Governor of Imo State, a new generation bank, the Attorney General of Imo State and Imo State Government on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Those allegedly abducted are; Nze Moses, Akoma Jeremiah, Ikedi Amadi, and Chima Emeka Ndukwe. A letter to the IGP, Alkali Baba, dated June 3, 2022, on the incident, alleged that the affected staff were “waylaid, abducted and the court’s official vehicle snatched at gunpoints, to an unknown destination, in broad daylight, by several men of Government House reportedly led by one, Chinaza Nwaneri and some other heavily armed mobile policemen.

“A frantic and immediate search was initiated by the registrar who later discovered that the four men above, were whisked to the anti-kidnapping unit of the police command and detained unlawfully and without justifiable cause,” the letter reads.

The court had on June 1, 2022, granted the judgment creditor and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, leave to enforce the garnishee order absolute, made on May 27, 2022, against the garnishee bank, by sealing off all its premises in Owerri, Imo state.

The court also ordered the garnishee bank to pay the judgement creditor within 72 hours from the date of the pronouncement. Armed with the order of the court, the judgement creditor made arrangements for the enforcement of the judgement by securing the assistance of the abducted officials of the court as well as the police.

As a result, the Owerri Division of the court sealed off branches of the new generation bank within the state capital over an alleged N1.9 billion debt owed Ex-Imo deputy governor, Madumere, by the Imo State government. While the officials of the court were at the premises of the bank to carry out their legitimate duties, they were allegedly attacked and abducted.

The allegedly abducted court officials were at the bank to replace seals, padlocks, and chains flagrantly destroyed by the bank’s officials in collusion with Government agents, only to be attacked by armed men said to have been led by Governor Hope Uzodimma’s aide, Chinaza. This was followed by another violation at the bank’s branch along Wetheral Road, Owerri, where the seals and other instruments of execution of the court’s order were destroyed even as ribbons littered the ground.

The order, made by the court, presided over by Justice Ibrahim Galadima in suit no: NICN/ OW/1.9M/2021, between Prince Eze Madumere and Governor of Imo State, Attorney General of Imo State, Imo State government and the new generation bank reads: “It is hereby ordered as follows; the Order Nisi made on 15th October 2021 is hereby made an Absolute against the Garnishee this 27/5/2022. “The Garnishee, (a new generation bank) is ordered to transfer the sum of 1,970,666,584.68k (One Billion, nine Hundred Seventy Million, Six Hundred & Sixty-Six Thousand, Five Hundred and, Sixty-Eight Kobo) only into the Judgment Creditor’s Counsel account (GTB Bank Plc, Account no. 0223523624, A/C name: M/s Njemanze & Njemanze) forthwith within 24 hours of this order absolute.

“The Garnishee shall upon compliance with this order be discharged from this garnishee proceedings”. Prince Madumere had instituted the suit to recover his arrears of unpaid entitlements after a High Court in Owerri, presided over by Justice Benjamin Iheka on September 25, 2018, declared his purported impeachment null and void. In 2021, the National Industrial Court ruled in Madumere’s favour, ordering Governor Hope Uzodimma- led administration to pay him. Past arsonists’ attacks on courts In November 2022, the Magistrate Court in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, was hit by suspected hoodlums, overpowering police officers from the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and successfully freed several suspects that were arraigned.

The freed suspects were docked at the court in Ogwashi-Uku on charges of assaulting some members of the Ogwashi-Uku vigilance group. The suspects allegedly attacked the security maintenance volunteers armed with dangerous weapons, including machetes, inflicting serious wounds on several of the vigilance group members. Four male suspects nabbed by the police were identified as Elue Nwaolise, Azuka Obata, Ifechukwude Ikewenji and Osim Okelue.

The four suspects were brought before the Magistrate Court 1 in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state by security personnel. But trouble reportedly started when the police arraigned them and the suspects were subsequently granted bail by the Magistrate with stringent bail conditions.

The court officials were preparing to take the suspects into custody at the nearby correctional centre because they could not immediately perfect their bail conditions, including verification of the required sureties, while the mob action occurred.

The hoodlums then launched a surprise attack on the officials with two armed police escorts from the state CID, overpowered the officers, and freed the suspects who were still in handcuffs. The hoodlums also attacked the backup security agents that the court officials had called from the Ogwashi-Uku Divisional Police headquarters, and assaulted some of the policemen.

On October 22, 2020, during the EndSARS protest, suspected hoodlums pounced on the Asaba High Court complex on Ibusa road by Koka expressway junction and set the entire complex on fire. The High Court complex, which houses four court chambers, and adjoining offices, was completely razed down with the power generating house, the security post and two brand new vehicles parked beside the power generating house.

The Lagos High Court and the Magistrates’ Court in Igbosere were not equally spared during the End- SARS protest. This is because on October 20, 2020, suspected hoodlums set the courts on fire, with people scampering for safety.

While the act lasted, vehicles in the two courts were vandalised and some files carted away. The suspected hoodlums were seen moving out chairs, standing fans and other gadgets from the court. On April 27, 2021, arsonists, armed with guns attacked the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, setting part of the complex on fire.

The fire was said to have engulfed some sections of the building and affected the library and the security post. Lawyers speak A cross-section of senior lawyers have equally been speaking on the damage the unabated arson attacks on courts is doing to the judiciary.

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Victor Okpara, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the justice sector, saying judges have become endangered species. Okpara said: “We have seen a gale of assassination of Federal lawyers, we have seen burning down of courts which is the last bastion of hope of the common man and which needs to be adequately protected.

“The executive needs to spend more money to protect the judges. The judges have become very vulnerable. These are judges who deal with cases that have to do with kidnappers, murderers, armed robbers and all sorts of crimes. You would find out that by virtue of the job they do, they are endangered species.

“So, where you see people burning the courts as it were; one, it may not just be a case of arson, it may be a case of people trying to cover up their tracks. A situation where files are manually kept for example, and you destroy exhibits and files, that may be the end of the case. “There might be people who are masterminding these things.

The need for us to now embrace technology cannot be overemphasised. There is the need to digitalise the court, there is the need for us to digitalise data by way of keeping information with the use of computers, it will discourage people from burning the courts.

“You remember the EndSARS issue in Lagos for example, where the Lagos High Court was burnt and up until today, Lagos has not gotten over it.

There are cases that are totally perished”. Another silk, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, said the act of arson being carried out on courts across the country is condemnable. “It is an assault on the judiciary, an assault on law and order, an assault on justice, an assault on our Constitution and an assault on public order”, Ogala said.

On his part, Mr. Timothy Adewale, posited that the arsonists’ attack is not just criminal, but also an assault on the judicial system in the country. While stating that the act goes to the root of the fabric of the society,

Adewale argued further that; “When some persons in the society no longer have respect or regard for the courts, in sincerity, it goes to the root of the fabric of the society. It shows we have no regard whatsoever for the rule of law, judiciary and justice. “If the court that represents justice itself is under attack, then there is a fatal problem. It is appalling and it will create anarchy because people no longer have regard for the rule of law.

“In a sane society, where there are crises, people respect the court of law because they know that the court of law is impartial, neutral and it is a place where anybody can obtain justice.

People should have confidence in the judiciary. “Once the courts are being attacked, it tells you people no longer see it as a place where they can get justice. In all honesty, it is an affront to the judicial system.”

