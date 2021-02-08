News

#EndARS protest: Enugu panel dismisses strike report

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The Enugu State Police Brutality and Extra- Judicial Killings Panel, has dismissed reports that it’s on strike.

 

A statement signed by Onochiengwu Obuna, Secretary to the Panel, described the report as misleading, saying the information was being spread by mischief makers that the Panel was on strike and that the purported strike was due to non-payment of certain allowances by government.

 

“This is untrue and can only be the efforts of malicious persons targetted at scuttling the proceedings of the panel and to a grave extent bring the government of the state to disrepute,” Obuna said.

 

Obuna said that at no time were members of the panel on strike for any reason whatsoever. According to him, the few days when the panel could no  sit was when the chairman of the Panel took ill and was unavoidably absent.

 

He noted that the Chairman has regained his health and has since resumed duties with the Panel sitting uninterrupted.

 

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard any information to the contrary and continue to attend sittings as scheduled.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

