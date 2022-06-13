Ending bickering over Power of Attorney

Nominating a Power of Attorney is a crucial aspect of any estate plan. After all, this allows someone to make financial and other important life decisions on your behalf in the event you are unable to do so. It is important to choose someone you trust for the role and for them to accept the responsibility.

Power of Attorney (POA) is a legal authorization that gives a designated person, the power to act for another person, known as the principal.

The agent may be given broad or limited authority to make decisions about the principal’s property, finances, investments or medical care. The rights to the Power of Attorney over the estate of the late madam Efunroye Tinubu has resulted in bickering between two firms and their promoters in Lagos.

While Afolabi Adamakin of Adamakin and Works Limited is claiming to be the bonafide Attorney and sole agent given the Power of Attorney by the family, some family members are saying he has been replaced by Lagoon Park Global Resources Limited.

Just recently, the family and Board of Trustees (BoT) of the estate of the late madam Efunroye Tinubu insisted that the revocation of the appointment of their former Attorney, Adamakin investment and works limited, and its director Akinfolabi Akindele is irreversible.

Consequently, the trustees said the family has endorsed the appointment of Lagoon Park Global Resources Limited as the family’s current and authentic Attorney. The Board of Trustees made up of its Chairman, Alhaji Adio Kassim Lumosa, Vice Chairman, Chief G O Fasetire, the Secretary, Mr. Temilola Adesanya, and the Treasurer, Chief Shafiu Kassim Lumosa made this clarification at a press conference held at Abeokuta, Ogun state. The trustees alleged that the former Attorney acted improperly, and was no longer working in the best interest of the family. They disclosed that since 1955, the courts have been appointing members of trustees for the estate of late Madam Efunroye Tinubu adding that the current trustees were appointed in 2002 by the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Judicial Division. The trustees added that the former Attorney, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited, whose Director is Akinfolabi Akindele was appointed in August 2012 but his appointment was revoked in April 2017 over alleged fraud and refusal to render an account of stewardship to the family. They lamented that despite the revocation, Adamakin Investment, and its Director, Akinfolabi Akindele still parading themselves as the Attorney. Consequently, the family states ‘’Adamakin investment and works limited and its Director, Akinfolabi Akindele, remain revoked as an Attorney and shall never be reinstated as an attorney to the Estate of Late Madam Efunroye Tinubu’’. The trustees stated that the suit filed against Adamakin Investment and works Limited and its director Akinfolabi Akindele before the Ogun State High Court was withdrawn to avoid duplication of cases as a similar suit filed before the Lagos high court still subsists adding that it would be vigorously pursued until the trustees obtain justice for the family and recover of

what was due to it. The family said the police are currently investigating the alleged unlawful activities of the former Attorney warning that anybody dealing with the company and its directors on behalf of the trustees is doing so at his or her own peril. However, Adamakin is insisting that the Power of Attorney granted to his company, Adamakin Investment and Works Limited by the Trustees of the Estate of Madam Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu is still subsisting. He accused Lagoon Park Global Resources Ltd of organising a phantom press conference where it ensured that Mr. Gabriel Fasetire, a member of the trustee who had been suffering from a mental disorder and lacked the capacity to discharge his responsibility as trustee was co-opted into the conference to give it an air of legitimacy. According to investigations, the controversy over the authentic Attorney of the Efunroye family has thrown prospective buyers and landowners overboard as the family insisted that the earlier power of attorney given to Adamakin and Works Limited has been revoked. Consequently, there is a need for the Lagos State Government to provide adequate protection for stakeholders in the real estate sector from the incessant incursion into their legitimate property by land grabbers, who pretend to be family Attorneys

