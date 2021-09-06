Ending era of conflicting judgements

‘Conflicting judgements ridiculing justice system’

Lawyers have expressed outrage at the growing trend of conflicting judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdictions which again reared its ugly head recently in the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The men of the wig and gown while describing the menace as ‘one occurrence too many’ also came up with suggestions on how to tackle it. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the incessant cases of conflicting court judgements from courts of coordinate jurisdictions, describing it as capable of eroding public trust in the judiciary.

Apparently angered by the recent events wherein three courts of coordinate jurisdiction, within a week, gave conflicting rulings on the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the lawyers called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) not to wait until petitions are sent in by the public before arresting the ugly trend.

Justice Okogbule Gbasam of the Degema Judicial Division presiding over a vacation court in Port-Harcourt had on August 23, 2021, made an interim injunction restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as the National Chairman of the PDP. The order followed a suit marked PHC/2183/CS/2021 filed by one, Ibeawuchi Alex and three others.

Prince Uche Secondus and the PDP were listed as respondents in the suit. The order also restrained Secondus from performing the functions of national chairman of the PDP, including calling, attending or presiding over any meeting of the party while on suspension pending the hearing and determination of the applicants’ motion on notice.

The court also granted the applicants leave to serve the originating summons, motion on notice, all orders made by the court and all subsequent processes on the respondents by substituted means through a national newspaper. The court was reported to have granted the applicants’ prayers after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex- parte, written address and submissions of their lawyer, H.A. Bello.

However, barely 48 hours after the verdict by the Rivers’ court, Justice Nusirat Umar of a Kebbi State High Court made an interim order returning Secondus to his position as PDP’s National Chairman.

The order was made in a suit marked KB/AC/M170/2021, filed by three PDP members; Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman. Prince Uche Secondus and the PDP were also joined as respondents in the suit.

In her ruling, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Secondus pending the determination of the case.

The judge consequently granted leave to Secondus to continue to exercise all the constitutional powers of the office of PDP’s Chairman as enshrined in Constitutions of the country and that of the party pending the hearing and final determination of applicants’ motion on notice.

But, few hours after Justice Umar’s order reinstating Secondus back to his position, there was a counter order from a Cross-River High Court which again halt his resumption. Justice Edem Kooffreh gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte marked HC/240/2021 which was filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Enang Wani.

Like the two other suits, the PDP and Secondus were also listed as respondents in the suit. Some of the the reliefs being sought by the applicant included: “An order of interim injunction restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from presiding over the national executive committee meeting of the 2nd defendant scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 28th of August, 2021 or any subsequent meeting of the national executive committee of the second defendant and from presiding over any meeting of any organ of the second defendant or attending any of such meetings or functions in the capacity of National Chairman of the party or in any other manner or form attempting to forcefully gain entrance into any such meetings or into the premises of the second defendant as National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the second defendant, its members, officers and agents from recognising the first defendant as its national chairman or from according to him, any of the powers, rights or privileges due to the holder of the office of the National Chairman of the 2nd defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

In his ruling, Justice Kooffreh barred Secondus from presiding over any meeting of the party until the applicant’s motion on notice is heard. The court also restrained the PDP from recognising or granting Secondus the powers due to the office of the National Chairman.

The judge also ordered that the notice of the ruling be served on the parties by substituted means by “pasting at the entrance of the national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Wadata Plaza, Plot 1970, Michael Okpara Street, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria and by publication in two (2) National Newspapers in Nigeria”.

CJN summons on 6 CJs

Piqued by the ugly trend of events, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, Monday last week summoned heads of court in Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo states for interrogation over questionable ex-parte orders issued in various political cases emanated from their jurisdictions in the last two months.

New Telegraph Law gathered that the affected Chief Judges are to appear before the CJN as a prelude to the broader probe by the NJC to explain what warranted issuance of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction in their domains.

The CJN summons to the CJs reads in part: “My attention has been drawn to media reports to the effect that some courts of coordinate jurisdiction were granting conflicting ex-parte orders on the same subject matter.

“It has become expedient for me to invite you for a detailed briefing on the development. This is even more compelling having regard to earlier NJC warning to judicial officers on the need to be circumspect in granting Exparte applications”.

NBA seeks audience with CJN

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has in the meantime sought audience with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on how to tackle the menace of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction holistically.

In this regard, the Chairman of the NBA Judiciary Committee, Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), as well as chairpersons of the NBA Section of Legal Practice (NBA-SLP) and NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBASPIDEL), Oluwaseun Abimbola (SAN) and Monday Ubani, have been nominated to be part of the team that will meet with the CJN.

In a statement, NBA President, Olumide Akpata, condemned judicial officers who indulge politicians who go round the country shopping for judgements and thereby bring the judiciary to public ridicule. Akpata warned that the NBA would no longer stand idly by while “Nigeria’s hard-earned democracy is threatened by the venal acts of a few.”

He was particularly critical of members of the Bar who allowed themselves to be used as “willing tools by politicians to wantonly abuse the judicial process”. The statement further reads: “The recurring contradictory decisions by our courts based on apparently indiscriminate grant of orders and counter-orders, in a way, evokes memories of those eerie and unwanted dark days,

“These developments in our courts are antithetical to the actualisation of the just society and independent judiciary that we all aspire to. As Nigeria’s next elections circle approaches, It can no longer be business as usual.

The Bench, respectfully, is also not blameless. We certainly concur with the Honourable Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal in her condemnation of the indulgence by some judicial officers of politicians who go round the country shopping for judgment, and who thereby bring the judiciary to public ridicule.

“To that end, the NBA will urgently seek audience with the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria to address this issue holistically”

Lawyers speak

Some senior lawyers have called for concerted efforts at ending era of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction in the country.

The lawyers said the ugly trend is in no small measure polluting the stream of justice and desecrating the hallowed chambers of justice. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Olukayode Enitan, called for sanctions against erring members of the Bar and the Bench.

He said: “By conflicting judgements, I believe you are referring to the recent contrary decisions from several High Courts in different states handling down different orders in respect of the same matter. If that is correct, the issue is to be tackled via discipline of those engaged in procuring the decisions of the courts and the judges that issue them.

“In respect of the judges, the NJC should not have to wait for formal petitions from members of the public in calling the judges involved to order and for the lawyers, the NBA should do well to send them before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) to explain themselves.

“There is another concept of conflicting judgement which usually occur when the Court of Appeal hands down judgement in respect of similar issues argued before different divisions or panels in the same division.

This can only be resolved by counsel taking time to research their cases well enough such that they are able to keep up-to-date with decisions of the several divisions of the Court of Appeal and be in a position to draw the attention of the court to decisions already handed down by other divisions of the court”.

On his part, Mr. Norrison Quakers (SAN) traced the emergence of conflicting judgements to flirtatious relationship orchestrated by lawyers at the instance of politicians to gain judicial advantage over their competitors.

“The issue of conflicting judgments by courts of coordinate jurisdiction is rife and more rampant in political cases because of the allure of public office and its attendant financial benefits to those seeking elective office.

The blind fold on the maiden of justice has been removed and redefined by politicians whose incursions into politics has led to the pollution of the stream of justice and desecration of the hallowed chambers of justice.

“It was Justice Niki Tobi who said in Buhari V. INEC sometimes in 2008 that judges must not flirt with politicians in the performance of their constitutional adjudicatory functions. We are witnessing a flirtatious relationship orchestrated by lawyers at the instance of politicians to gain judicial advantage over their competitors.

The way round it is for regulatory institutions to rise up to sanction its erring members such as the NJC for the erring judges, the NBA for the erring lawyers and INEC, the electoral umpire for its staff for unwholesome and unethical practices”, Quakers said.

To Mr. Hakeem Afolabi (SAN), a way of tackling the ugly trend is by appointing people who are well grouded in learning and operation of the law.

Afolabi said: “The issue of conflicting pronouncements by the courts on the same or similar issues is quite unfortunate. It exposes the justice system to ridicule. The justice system here accommodates judges and lawyers.

“The first thing to be done is to appoint people who are well grouded in learning and operation of the law. This will certainly promote research by the judex. If this is done, the possibility of not noticing previous decisions on similar issue or issues will be greatly reduced but certainly not totally eliminated. Streamlining decisions of the courts can be done with the aid of technology.

“However, while greater result can be achieved in Federal Courts because of centralization, same cannot be said of different state courts. A mechanism whereby any decision rendered is immediately fed into a centralized computer system will provide a platform for other judges using a search engine to find out if there exists previous decisions on similar issues.

To achieve result, participants in the justice delivery system must be ICT compliant. “It is also important that the supervising bodies like the NJC and NBA must be alive to their responsibilities.

You have situation where law on a point or issue is settled. In such a situation, if a lawyer files a case and takes steps against a settled position of our jurisprudence and he cannot justify his action, then he must be dealt with accordingly.

“Similarly, a judge who gives a decision contrary to the settled position of the law must be dealt with if he cannot justify his action. I don’t know or I am not aware is not an excuse in certain situations where the law is settled.

Such an excuse would even be a confirmation of lack of learning on the part of the judge which is good ground for affirmation of incompetence. Above all, everyone concern must have and act with sincerity of purpose”.

A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, called for regular circulation of court judgements electronically as a way of ending the menace. “The menace of conflicting judgements in the polity is worrisome and I think the time has come for serious sober reflection and sanctions against anyone found wanting in this regard.

With the prevailence of conflicting court judgement and orders, I think the time has come for judgements of courts to be publicized so much so that they become known by, at least, a sizable number of practicing lawyers and judges too.

“This could be achieved through electronic circulation of judgements by the courts once it is delivered. This admonition had been given by Justice Niki Tobi long ago before his death. His lordship in 2007 had implored the Court of Appeal to start circulating their judgements once delivered so as to avoid confusion that may be occasioned by conflicting decisions.

“The admonition has not been observed but I think the time has now come to adhere to same and utilise it for the betterment of the system and the promotion of development in the administration of justice sector.

Strict professionalism should also be enforced at the Bar and Bench. Commendably, the Federal High Court has developed a practice where lawyers are to file affidavit to show that he has not filed or have pending in another court, any similar suit being filed.

“This is highly commendable on the part of the leadership of the Federal High Court. However, this should not be left as mere decoration of the statute books but it ought to be strictly enforced against any erring lawyer or litigants.

This is even more so because the averments are usually made on oath and once found to be prevarications or lies, it becomes perjury and can be so treated by filing a formal charge against the erring lawyer or litigants.

If this is religiously done, it will go a long way in curbing the menace of abuse of court process in the country”, Akingbolu said. Mr. Ige Asemudara also expressed concerns about the negative effects of conflicting judgements on the justice system.

He said: “The issue of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction is a big scar on the face of justice. It dents our judicial system. It diffuses confidence in it as certainty is almost lost.

Before now, what we saw was conflicting decisions of the Court of Appeal of different Divisions and that was a bit understandable to the extent that there are different panels of that Court who might not have had the benefit of reading the judgements of one another.

However, this creates a challenge to the lower court as to which decision to follow when applying ‘stare decisis’. “Today, we most unfortunately have to contend with conflicting decisions of High Courts on the same matter.

Recently, I read that the Rivers State High Court gave a decision restraining Prince Uche Secondus from parading himself as Chairman of the PDP. Few days after, another High Court, I think Kebbi State High Court, gave a decision that says a different thing. Some of us are embarrassed by what we see. This is one occurrence too many.

We have lost count of this kind of situation especially when the decision is political. “Judges should be independent minded and above board. They should not allow the hallowed institution of justice to be dragged into the murky waters of politics. They should be wary of Nigeria politicians who are like plagues that have afflicted virtually every sphere of our system.

There should be a form of uniformity in decisions of courts on the same issue. This shall ensure stability of law and legal principles. It fosters certainty and thus builds confidence in the system”.

Mr. Chris Ekemezie blamed judges as well as lawyers and litigants for the rising wave of conflicting judgements in the country. “The problem of conflicting judgements is created by judges on one side and lawyers with litigants on the other side.

It is judicial impudence when a judge knew a matter is pending before his learned brother of coordinate jurisdiction and he proceeds to hear the same subject matter, thereby dishing out a conflicting judgement.

