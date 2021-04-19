Ending era of court’s determination of election winners

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have tasked politicians to play by the rules in a manner that renders the electoral contests less hostile so as to allow for emergence of election winners through the ballots rather than the court

Some senior lawyers have blamed desperate politicians who usually engage in do or die politics as the reason behind what is seen by many as the ‘over judicialisation’ of the nation’s electoral process.

To the lawyers, election winners will continue to emerge through judicial pronouncements as long as politicians continue to throw caution to the winds and are not ready to play by the rules.

The lawyers bared their minds at the weekend while responding to a call by former President Goodluck Jonathan for the strengthening of the nation’s electoral laws in such a way that only the ballot paper, and not the court is allowed to determine election winners.

The former president had Monday last week canvassed the overhaul of the electoral process to make the electorate the ultimate decision-makers in an election. He said winners should be decided through the ballot box rather than the court. Jonathan made the call while speaking as a guest at a youth foundation programme hosted by the Founder of TOS Foundation, Ms. Osasu Igbinedion, in Abuja.

According to him, the undue intervention of the judiciary in the determination of election winners in the country is unhealthy for democracy.

He further noted that the judiciary has overreached itself by taking over the function of selecting elected leaders, saying the standard practice is for the electoral management bodies to exercise the sole responsibility of returning candidates and declaring winners while the judiciary complements by either upholding declared results or nullifying flawed elections and ordering a rerun.

He said: “I had already made a public statement on that to the effect that the ballot paper and not the judiciary should determine who wins elections or select political leaders.

The ballot paper should be the only basis for selecting political leaders. “I have said this before and I will always repeat it. I am not saying the judiciary is not doing well.

But my point is that our laws should suppress the issue of the judiciary returning candidates. If a candidate is declared the winner after a flawed electoral process, what the courts can do is to annul the election and order a fresh one, where a winner will finally emerge through the ballot.

The ballot paper should decide who holds any elective office from the councillorship to the presidency. That is democracy. “In Nigeria today, the judiciary selects political leaders and this is not the best. The ballot papers should be the basis of selecting political leaders. If it is the judiciary that will select, it means that we are not yet there”.

Judicial pronouncements

The nation has experienced a number of judicial interventions in the past which ultimately culminated in the emergence of some political office holders. One of such is the Supreme Court’s verdict of January 14, 2020, through which Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared as the winner of the Imo State gubernatorial election held on March 9, 2019.

The journey of Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court began at the Imo State Electoral Petition Tribunal, where he had gone to challenge his loss at the election after coming fourth to Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the Tribunal, Uzodinma’s petition was dismissed for lacking in merit. Not satisfied, he later approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. But, the Tribunal’s verdict was upheld by the Appellate court. Still dissatisfied, Uzodinma lodged another appeal at the Supreme Court and in a unanimous judgement, the apex court upheld his appeal.

In a lead judgement delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the seven-man panel of the apex court upheld the appeal filed by Uzodinma on the ground that Ihedioha did not score the majority of the lawful votes in the election.

The court reversed the cancellation of results from 388 polling units in Imo state by INEC on the ground that they were unlawfully excluded during the collation of the final results in the state. Justice Kekere-Ekun held that with the result from the 388 polling units, the APC governorship candidate polled the majority of the lawful votes and ought to have been declared winner of the election by INEC.

The apex court consequently ordered that the certificate of return, which was wrongly issued to lhedioha, be immediately withdrawn by INEC, and a fresh one issued to Uzodinma for him to be sworn-in as Imo state governor. Another verdict of the Supreme Court which jolted the nation was on the Bayelsa state governorship election which was held on November 16, 2019.

The apex court had on February 12, 2020 sacked David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Bayelsa State, barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

A five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Odili nullified Lyon’s election on the premise that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to INEC to ensure his participation in the election. Consequently, the apex court, in the judgement delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party and candidate with the second highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread winner of the election.

The verdict paved the way for Mr. Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who came second in the poll with 143,172 votes to Lyon’s 352,552 votes. to be sworn-in as Bayelsa state governor.

The PDP and Diri, had filed a suit before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja against Lyon, Degi-Eremienyo and INEC, seeking the disqualification of the APC deputy governorship candidate for allegedly presenting false information in his CF 0001 form submitted to INEC.

Delivering judgement in the suit, Justice Ekwo ruled in favour of the PDP. He held that there was no connection between the name on the candidate’s school-leaving certificate, first degree (BA), master’s degree and the affidavits he swore. However, at the Court of Appeal, the PDP lost out with the Appellate Court affirming the candidature of Lyon and Degi- Eremienyo.

The court held that the PDP did not prove its case against the APC candidates, in the sense that Degi-Eremienyo submitted an affidavit which showed evidence of his change of name from Adeyi-Eremienyo to Degi- Eremienyo Dissatisfied with the judgement of the Appellate Court, Diri and PDP lodged an appeal at the Supreme Court where they eventually won.

Lawyers speak

The call by former President Goodluck Jonathan for an end to the emergence of political office holders through court’s pronouncement had elicited reactions from some senior lawyers.

The lawyers while throwing their weights behind Jonathan’s call was however critical of the former president’s submission that the judiciary has overreached itself by taking over the function of selecting elected leaders.

To the lawyers, both the Constitution and the Electoral Act provides for the role of the judiciary in election process and as such it must rise up to the occasion. In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, said he agreed with Jonathan to the extent that in an ideal situation, only the ballot should throw up winners, not the court. He however regretted that the reverse is currently the case in Nigeria.

He said: “The role of the judiciary is very critical and key to the survival and growth of our wobbly, groggy and fumbling democracy.

The judiciary has not therefore overreached itself in reluctantly wading into a disorganised political house to bring about a semblance of sanity to desperate do-or-die politicians.

“I wholly agree with President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the easy-going Democrat, who entered his name in the pantheon of unforgettable historical figures with his concession of defeat even while the votes were still being counted. I honour this international statesman of the “my ambition is not worth the drop of any Nigerian’s blood” fame. But, this is only to the extent that in an ideal situation, only the ballot should throw up winners, not the court.

“The people’s will is determined through the ballot box, when the votes are counted and also allowed to count. But, what should the judiciary do when warring litigants come before it to adjudicate on electoral disputes after elections? Wring its hands in helplessness and hopelessness? I think not.

“The judiciary must rise up to the occasion and perform its constitutional functions of adjudicating between litigants, under Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution. Not doing so will amount to abdication of its sacred constitutional duties. More importantly, it will definitely lead to chaos and anarchy, and enthronement of the rule of the thumb, rather than rule of law.

“Let politicians play their political game decently and leave out the courts. Where they fail to, they must be ready for the dire and unavoidable consequences of the judiciary conceiving, delivering, incubating and weaning our democratic Presidents, Governors, Senators, House of Representative members, Local Government Chairman and Councillors”.

Another silk, Mr. Olukayode Enitan, opined that election petition will only fade out when politicians learn to play by the rules and showed commitment to abide by those rules. “First of all, the judiciary did not take over the function of selecting election winners. This must be made clear, otherwise, the conversation will proceed from the very wrong premise.

The Constitution and the Electoral Act provides for the role of the judiciary in the election process. That role gets activated when someone files a petition in respect of an election or a suit in respect of a pre-election matter. If nobody files anything, then, there will be nothing for the judiciary to do.

“What the former president seems to be saying is that rather than the court declaring a winner based on a petition or a pre-election matter, the parties should be directed to go back and ballot.

This is not something you can legislate. In those places where they do not file an election petition, it is simply because the process has been fine tuned that all the actors are aware that there is no tampering nor underhand dealings in the process such that whatever the outcome, it is accepted by all, it is not because there is any legislation to that effect.

The politicians should be ready to not only learn to play by the rules of the game at every step, but should also commit to abide by those rules. Then, election petitions will fade out and the judiciary would not be involved as it currently is”, Enitan said.

Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu also decried the ‘over judicialisation’ of the electoral process saying it is systematically alienating the populace and citizenry from their established rights to choose and enthrone leadership. He said: “Even before former President Jonathan’s call, some of us have expressed grave concerns over what we categorised as ‘over judicialisation’ of our electoral process.

By that, we raised the alarm that the rate at which electoral issues and contests are now resolved by the judiciary and courts is high and systematically alienating the populace and citizenry from their established rights to choose and enthrone leadership.

“In effect, I hold the view that we must do everything possible to ensure that our institutions, stakeholders and actors including politicians are able to play by the rules in a manner that renders the electoral contests less hostile and therefore less litigious.

This does not detract from the very important role of the judiciary to resolve disputes arising from electoral engagements which are, by and large, contests”.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf also appealed to politicians to play by the rules and avoid foisting a state of helplessness on the people so as to reduce incidences of judicial intervention in electoral process to the barest minimum. “I agreed with former President Goodluck Jonathan that the electoral laws of the country should be strengthened so that all votes will count, but I do not agree that the judiciary has overreached itself by taking over the function of selecting election winners.

“This is because the court will only operate within the confines of the law. The Constitution and subsisting laws are guiding the operations of the judiciary. Hence, no section of the judiciary, be it the Tribunal, Appeal Court or other courts saddled with the responsibility of hearing election matters can do anything outside the enabling laws.

“What we can advocate for is that Nigerians, particularly politicians must learn to play by the rules. Politicians must not foist any state of helplessness on the people.

They must know that in a democracy, the people’s decision is sacrosanct and therefore resulting into legal gymnastics to win election would not promote our democracy”, he said. Mr. Destiny Takon was also in agreement with the former president’s submission saying it’s high time people’s will are allowed to prevail in electoral process.

“The process of election in a democracy, ideally enables the emergence of leaders, in accordance with the will of the people. It is a natural correlation that the process should be governed by a gamut of rules that would dispense with arbitrariness, uncertainty and manipulation.

“I joined former President Jonathan, to say that Nigeria is in dire need of a legal framework that would enable the direct transmission of electoral results straight from the polling units to a final collating centre, where the total results add up automatically and in real time, as the whole world views, without human input or manipulation.

“In further agreement with the erstwhile President, that is the only way to ensure that leaders emerge from the will of the people as expressed in the ballot, as against the decisions of courts of law or Tribunals, that have been commissioned or coerced into making decisions, like appendages of the Executive arm of government”, Takon said.

Like this: Like Loading...