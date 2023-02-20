Ending era of disregard for court’s order

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have decried the continuos disregard for court orders by the Federal Government and its agencies, particularly as it relates to a ruling by the Supreme Court extending the collection of old naira notes pending when a matter before it on the issue is determined

Some senior lawyers, at the weekend, were unanimous in their condemnation of the continuos disobedience of court orders by the Federal Government and its agencies.

They were particularly upset with President Muhammadu Buhari’s disregard for a ruling by the Supreme Court extending the collection and usage of the old naira notes pending final determination of a suit filed by some state government challenging the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The president’s disregard for this ruling was demonstrated in his speech during a national broadcast last Thursday wherein he said that only the old N200 notes will be in circulation alongside the new notes till April 10. Lawyers have however faulted the president’s action, saying it is not only contemptuous, but also dangerous for the nation’s democracy. Instances of disregard for court orders New Telegraph Law recalled that this is not the first time the Federal Government and its agencies will be disobeying court order.

A recent report by a rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), revealed that since inauguration in 2015, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has disobeyed many court judgements.

During a public presentation of the report, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, highlighted some of the court judgements secured by his organization against the Federal Government which were never obeyed.

Oluwadare said: “The first of such judgements is the judgement by Justice Hadiza Shagari delivered on July 5, 2017 ordering the Federal Government to tell Nigerians about the stolen asset it allegedly recovered, with details of the amounts recovered.

“The second judgement by Justice Mohammed Idris, on February 26, 2016 ordered the Federal Government to publish details on the spending of stolen funds recovered by successive governments since the return of democracy in 1999.

“The third judgement by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo on November, 26, 2019 ordered the Federal Government to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting former governors now serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly to collect such pensions, and to recover pensions already collected by them.

“The fourth judgement by Justice Mohammed Idris on May 28, 2018, ordered the Federal Government to prosecute senior lawmakers suspected of padding and stealing N481 billion from the 2016 budget; and to widely publish the report of investigations into the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.

“The fifth judgement by Justice Chuka Obiozor on July 4, 2019 ordered the Federal Government to publish the names of companies and contractors who collected public funds since 1999 but failed to execute any electricity projects. “These judgements and many others by the courts have remained unchallenged till date and the Federal Government has refused to obey them”.

Aside the judgements enumerated by SERAP, the Federal Government has also demonstrated a similar attitude towards other judgements and orders of the court. For instance, on many occasions, the Federal Government refused to release a former National Security Adviser, NSA, Sambo Dasuki, after the court had granted him bail.

The Federal Government also refused to obey court orders granting bail to Ibrahim El Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, and wilfully disregarded the rule of law by continuing to detain him long after the court granted him bail. The Federal Government, in another instance, disobeyed the orders of the Federal High Court in Abuja admitting the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu to bail and permitting his legal team and family members to have access to him. Justice Binta Nyako had to question the Department of State Security, DSS on such disregard at a time, yet the situation remained the same.

The latest of FG’s disobedience to court’s order relates to the suit against CBN’s cash redesign policy filed by some state government pending before the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had on February 8, 2023 halted the move by the Federal Government to ban the use of the old naira notes on February 10, 2023. A seven-member panel led by Justice John Okoro, halted the move by the Federal Government in a ruling on an ex-parte application brought by three northern states of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara.

The three states had specifically applied for an order of Interim Injunction restraining “the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Moving the ex-parte application, counsel to the applicants, A. I. Mustapha, SAN, had urged the apex court to grant the application in the interest of justice and well-being of Nigeria. He stated that the policy of government has led to an “excruciating situation that is almost leading to anarchy in the land “. Citing a Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) statistics which put the number of people who don’t have bank accounts at over 60 percent, Mustapha lamented that the few Nigerians with bank accounts can’t even access their monies from the bank as a result of the policy.

He further argued that unless the Supreme Court intervenes, the situation will lead to anarchy because most banks are already closing operations. In his ruling on the motion, Justice Okoro held that “after a careful consideration of the motion ex-parte, this application is granted as prayed”.

The court made an order of Interim Injunction restraining the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Further hearing in the matter has been fixed for February 22, 2023. In the suit, the states are seeking a “declaration that the Demonetization Policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in compli-

