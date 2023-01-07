Ending insecurity in Nigeria, facts and paths

The high rate of insecurity Nigerians are exposed to since about a decade ago or more is unprecedented. The situation has grown worse with evidential lack of adequate protection by the government. And in due course, a large number of the citizens were exposed to unabated attacks, leading to fear, and panic as they feel unprotected from all forms of danger, which came in form of killings, kidnapping, slaughtering and destruction of properties.

Nigeria had encountered a civil war that broke out in 1969, when a section of the nation sought secession. The major threat to security in the 70s, 80s and 90s were armed robbery, kidnapping, ritual killings among others that were effectively tackled by the security agencies.

But today, what is before us as a nation has grown into a monster with collateral damages to the unity of the nation. The insecurity challenges involve religious groups such as Boko Haram, as well as foreign bandits from neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and even Mali with dreaded attack by Fulani armed men with other notorious groups such as ISWAP. The high level of killings brought about by these groups are monumental. The terrorists go about killing innocent people with AK-47 assaulted rifles and destroy large acres of farm lands at will.

When they were fed up with killings, they resorted to abduction of people for ramson, very popular among this is the abduction of Chibok Girls among others across the major government schools with grave touch on road travelers in large number causing national grief and sorrow to mention a few.

The global Right Atrocities Report in 2021 revealed that about 4,556 Nigerians were killed in 2020, particularly in the North -Eastern Nigeria. Some experts have said that the current level of insecurity in the nation has religious colouration, while some said it is a combination of some factors which include corruption, youth unemployment, bad government policy, high level of illiteracy, porous nature of Nigeria’s border, poverty, proliferation of arms, sectionalism, religious bigotry just to mention a few.

From the period under review, insecurity in Nigeria has become a recurring phenomenon that has eaten deep into the socio-economic wellbeing of the citizens. For example, the South West of Nigeria is plagued with increasing rate of cyber crime, armed robbery, kidnapping, domestic crime, extra judicial killings, herders- farmers crisis, ritual killings and banditry. On the other hand, the South- East and South South are riddled with oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, kidnapping, separatist agenda, arson amongst others and these have seriously affected trades among other key economic activities.

In 2020, Nigeria was rated the 3rd worst country with insecurity in the world by the Global Terrorism Index (GTI), coming behind Afghanistan and Iraq.This rating became a significant concern to security experts and the government. Considering the boldness of these gunmen with the recent attacks at the Military University in Biu, Borno State as well as the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna last year, the bandits have continued to gain access to the nation’s civic space attacking more strategic areas such as the Abuja- Kaduna train attack, attack on Kuje Prison in Abuja, attack on the President’s advance team in Katsina, the Presidential Guard Brigade in Abuja and military checkpoint in Zuba, Abuja, not forgetting the Owo incident in Ondo State and many others across the country.

There have been about 12 jailbreaks in the last five years, leading to the escape of 3,400 inmates. All these attacks came with severe casualties. Insecurity in Nigeria is not a national problem as most people think, it’s rather a transnational problem. Nigeria needs to look beyond its borders to deal with the terrorists and overhaul its economic plan to totally eliminate these visible and invisible enemies.

The need to respond to the spate of insecurity and its related embarrassment prompted the six geopolitical zones; the South East, South South, South West, North Central, and North East to adopt specialised security outfits to boost the overwhelmed security operatives. For example, South West Security Summit was held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Ibadan, Oyo State comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti States, leading to the establishment of a security outfit named; “Amotekun.” Ending the spate of insecurity in the nation depends on the sincerity of the Federal Government, its determination and political will, which can practically start from dealing with “fighting corruption” and “curbing indiscipline” among public servants as well as among all the security agencies. The government can also tackle the alleged diversion of money meant for procurement of certain military/ security equipment or project including the embezzlement of officers’ allowances among other atrocities. These should be investigated and those found guilty should be court martialed or jailed to serve as deterrents to others.

The Federal Government should also publicly denounce all the religious agenda threatening the nation. A prosperous and peaceful nation is achievable, it is just a function of proactive and visionary leadership qualities even as the 2023 the general elections are approaching. Nigerians from all walks of life should elect a leader, who is transparent, sincere, a lover of the masses, who is completely detribalised with intellectual acumen to successfully drive the nation into her Promised Land.

Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in Ogun State has, since inception, left no stone unturned in its bid to ensure that life is as normal as it can be in the state so that the residents can go about their normal businesses without fear. Governor Abiodun, as the State’s Chief Security Officer, has used his position to pursue a myriad of policies and programmes to enhance security throughout its nooks and crannies.

We can easily recall the inauguration of a Security Trust Fund, which has facilitated the procurement of patrol vehicles and other gadgets for security operatives in Ogun State all with the view of reducing insecurity to the barest minimum.

Sobola writes from the Ogun State Ministry of Information.

