Ending menace of prostitution in Edo

Background

Prostitution being one of the oldest profession has undergone transformation and the evolution of human race from the stone-age to modern days has only seen a reform from days prostitutes cover their faces to a more complex and modern day billion dollars trade.

Oldest profession

One of the oldest record of prostitution in the bible shows that prostitutes at the time cover their faces to avoid easy identification. Judah, one of the sons of Jacob after losing his two sons (Er and Onan) in mysterious marriages to Tamar was not ready to gamble with his third son (Shelah), so having made up his mind not to let Shelah and Tamar marry, he met her (a supposed prostitute) on his way where Tamar solicited for his patronage, while covering her face.

Experiences

He said: “When someone told Tamar that her father-in-law had left for the sheep shearing at Timnah, and realising by now that she was not going to be permitted to marry Shelah, though he was fully grown, she laid aside her widow’s clothing and covered herself with a veil to disguise herself, and sat beside the road at the entrance to the village of Enaim, which is on the way to Timnah. “Judah noticed her as he went by and thought she was a prostitute, since her face was veiled. So, he stopped and propositioned her to sleep with him, not realizing of course that she was his own daughter-in-law. How much will you pay me? she asked. I’ll send you a young goat from my flock, he promised. “What pledge will you give me, so that I can be sure you will send it?” she asked. Well, what do you want?” “Your identification seal and your walking stick,” she replied. So he gave them to her and she let him come and sleep with her; and she became pregnant as a result.(Genesis 38:13-25).

Government’s efforts

In Edo State, the issue of how to control the menace of prostitution, which became a dent on the image of the state in 1990s and early 2000s was then a big challenge, as teenagers, middle age and old women alike (many abandoning their marriages) went in search of greener pastures in Europe with their only skill as commercial sex worker only to come back home to recruit others to join the illicit trade. In the year 2000, the then Edo State Governor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, signed the anti-human trafficking and prostitution law,that makes it a criminal offence to traffic any woman for prostitution. Efforts were also made the then governor’s wife, Mrs. Eki Igbinedion, to sensitise members of the public on the dangers involved in the trade. She identified poverty and unemployment as two major reasons girls from Edo State engage in prostitution. Mrs. Igbinedion, among other measures, established skills acquisition centers in the state to stem the tide.

Current trend

But years after, with biting economic situation and campaigns against human trafficking and international prostitution, the trade seems to have been rewired homeward as a walk late in night to the high brow Ihama, Etete, Ikpopkan, Country home road and other roads in the GRA revealed that prostitution has taken a new dimension.

Teenage girls

Teenage girls from the age of 13 now hang around in their large numbers with skimpy clothes covering just their breast and private parts and ready to jump into any car immediately the driver pull the break peddle. Other highly infested places include Ugbague, Upper Sakponba (where every street has at least a brothel) Ekunwa Road, Upper Mission Extension, Ring Road and Sapele Road.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, while acting as governor declared war on commercial sex workers some weeks ago.

Sex workers, residents react

Esther, 29, a single mother and graduate of History and International Studies from the University of Benin, said she graduated in 2017, and since then, she has not gotten a job, and the only thing she can do is to hustle, make money to fend for self and only son, whose father, she said abandoned her and the son. “Look, I left University of Benin in 2017, I studied History and International Studies and since I finished youth service in 2019, I have not gotten any other thing to do, and I have a son, whose father abandoned with me. “Do you expect me to leave the boy to die of hunger? The governor, who is pursuing us, has he provided any job for anybody? How many graduates has he recruited since 2016 that he became the governor of the state?

Several attempts made

“I have made several attempts to move out of the of the country, but it has not succeeded, if not, I will not be here to tell you this story. Though, the job is very risky, you can fall into the hand of Yahoo boys, get killed or kidnapped, but one has to keep going. Some time you go out and come back smiling, other time, you don’t get anything, but life has to go on”, She said. Another lady, who gave her name as Blessing, a student of Mass Communication at National Open University, Benin City, said she uses the proceed to train herself and her younger ones who are also in school. Blessing said: “This thing is what I use to train myself and my younger ones who are also in school, because my parents have no money to train us. “But now that the government is after us, I think the only way for us the literate ones is to use the social media to do our business. The only thing is that the social media exposes you to those who don’t know you do that kind of work.”

Residents speak

On his part, a resident of Edo State, Emmanuel Irabor, lauded government’s effort at stamping out prostitution fron the state. He added that government has done a good job by trying to tackle the menace of commercial sex workers, whose activities has become a problem to the state. “I think the activities of those women have become an embarrassment to everybody, including our government, so it is a good development to ban them. “But, it doesn’t end there, government should try to provide jobs for them, because an idle mind is the devil workshop. and hunger does pity anybody,” he said.

