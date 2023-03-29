Endless Attacks, Kidnapping In Ishiagu Unacceptable – Kama

The member-elect of Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency, Ebonyi State, Dr. Nkemkanma Kama has described the incessant attacks and kidnappings in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of the state as unacceptable.

There have been attacks and kidnappings in the community which sparked off peaceful protests by women in the area.

The peaceful protest was said to have turned violent.

Kama who was the Labour Party candidate for Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo federal constituency during the general election and who won the seat, regretted that the protest turned violent

He said “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate incidents of violence and destruction that have occurred in our Community, Ishiagu, over the past few days. It is even more unfortunate that what was intended to be a peaceful march by our beloved mothers and sisters to protest the incessant kidnapping, abduction, robbery, and other violent attacks by some unknown persons along the Ishiagu-Awgu Road in Ivo LGA, Ebonyi, has turned violent with heavy destruction of properties of some indigenous personalities in the Community. This, to say the least, is very heartbreaking and condemnable. It is ironic that we will turn our anger against fellow victims. Yes, all of us who have lived in the fear of the marauders are victims.

“Though many accounts have surfaced as to why certain persons have been singled out for attack, we should never fall for violence or take laws into our hands. There are also allegations that the continuous attacks at the said road is carried out by Fulani Herdsmen. While I do not hold brief for anyone or group, it is my humble opinion that we may not need to draw hasty conclusions or categorically profile another ethnic group. We may be reflective and look inwards as well.

“Whatever the reasons or whoever may be behind the dastardly acts, the endless attacks and kidnapping of our people are unacceptable. The wicked acts have caused us tremendous pain and anger. We may be disappointed in some of our highly placed sons and daughters. But they did not send the attackers. And we know this to be true. Many others who could help may be frustrated. This is a fact.

“As your newly elected representative, I share in your concerns and losses. I will do everything within my power to ensure that you (we) are safe. I am aware that the situation has caused a lot of anxiety and frustration among us. But I implore you to remain calm and peaceful. Violence only begets more violence and can disrupt the stability and progress we have worked so hard to achieve. Instead, let us come together as a community and work towards finding solutions that will ensure our safety and security.

“For those that that have been attacked, I kindly plead with you to exercise restraint as reprisals can only lead to further deterioration and degeneration of the situation. It is important that we work together toward finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in our community.

“Even though I have not yet been inaugurated, I have reached out to the various stakeholders including the leadership of Miyetti Allah, some Northern personalities for their urgent intervention assuming it is true some herdsmen are involved, traditional rulers and neighbouring communities as well as security agencies. Also, discussions with the military and other appropriate authorities are currently ongoing for the establishment of a military outpost in our community.

“I believe this will provide a more permanent solution to the security challenges we face and ensure the safety of our residents. Besides, our local vigilantes must rise to the occasion. Any of our own people who may have hand in the attacks should also desist from the evil.

“As your elected representative, I am committed to working with all stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the security challenges we face. I promise to keep you informed and updated on the progress we make. Meanwhile, I urge all and sundry to be patient and conduct themselves in peaceful ways. Those with useful information as to the people behind the attacks should avail security agencies with same”, he said.

