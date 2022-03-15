Endless tales of sorrow, pain over insecurity

In recent weeks, residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been recounting terrifying experiences of attacks by hoodlums on the streets, particularly at night. CALEB ONWE reports

Many residents of Abuja no longer feel safe on the roads especially at night.

This is because some miscreants have infiltrated the city and have by come a threat to lives and property. Kidnapping and banditry which have become endemic in many rural communities of the Federal Capital Territory while the notorious ‘ one -chance ‘ criminal gangs have continued to operate defiantly in broad day light.

There are a number of dark spots where motorists and commuters pray hard to pass through without their vehicles developing faults. Vehicles that breakdown at any of these spots, are usually at the mercy of these criminals, who appear with dangerous weapons to attack and dispossess people of their valuables. Inside Abuja’s findings show that some of the deadly spots within the city centre, include; under the bridges around the national mosque and the new national library building.

Others are, the tipper garage Bridge, after Mpape junction, along the AYA-Kubwa road corridor, the overhead bridge close to the national hospital, after the games village roundabout.

Another spot where these criminal activities are said to happen more frequently, especially at night hours is, all the lonely bus stops within the Central Business Area. Some residents who spoke with our correspondent revealed that many of the uncompleted buildings located around the City Centre, are largely occupied by questionable characters.

These criminal elements reportedly hibernate in these hideouts from where they launch and execute their vicious missions on innocent people.

The tales of woes and pains shared by people who survived the various degrees of attacks by criminal elements, underscore the need for personal security consciousness One of the most recent incidents was that of the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper’s Abuja Bureau Chief, Dr. Leon Usigbe who was attacked by suspected armed robbers.

Usigbe, who almost had his fingers chopped off by the assailants was however lucky to have lost only valuables and not his life. Inside Abuja gathered that his attack happened at the Federal Secretariat junction, located about one kilometre away from the Three Arms Zone.

The Three Arms Zone houses the Presidential Villa, National Assembly Complex, Federal Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

According to Usigbe, he was driving home alone when his car showed some signs of distress.

He pulled over to the roadside but had barely disembarked from his car, when three criminal elements appeared from a nearby undeveloped plot of land and encircled him.

He said while he was busy trying to find out what was wrong with his car, these strangers who where conversing in their local dialect, suddenly pulled out knives and stabbed him in several parts of his body.

He noted that while he was bewildered trying to fathom the mission of his attackers, they also attempted to strangle him, using other sharp objects that weakened him.

Inside Abuja learnt that at this point, as he was already writhing in pains, and haemorrhaging from different parts of his body, his attackers made away with his two mobile phones, including an iPhone 13 pro and Samsung Galaxy A32 series.

Having succeeded in their mission, the attackers were said to have disappeared from the scene. It was gathered that the already distraught victim, managed to trek to the Federal Secretariat Police station located about 500 metres away from the scene of the incident.

It was also learnt that after he identified himself and narrated his ordeals, the Police officer on duty helped to conveyed him to the State House Medical Centre for treatment.

Another gory tale was that of a young man who simply identified himself as David. He said he boarded a tricycle in the night of that fateful day, from Nyanya to Karu site, not knowing that the two other passengers wearing military camouflage, sandwiching him from both sides were robbers. David said he was shocked to his marrows, when one of the two passengers pulled out a knife as the tricycle was ascending the Karu overhead bridge, and asked him to surrender his bag.

This development, he noted was strange to him, and that before he could ask why, he was stabbed multiple times on the hand, making him to release the bag containing his laptop and other valuables to them.

According to him, immediately his bag was taken from him, they pushed him out of the tricycle and continued the journey, leaving him in the pool of his blood. “I lost my laptop and some of my valuables to those robbers, but I thank God that my life was saved”, David said. Also, a middle aged woman who pleaded anonymity, recounted her harrowing experience in the hands of a criminal gang.

This woman said she left the National Hospital where she had visited a sick friend at about 7pm, and on getting to the popular Church gate towers, along Constitution Avenue, her car developed a fault.

According to her, as soon as she alighted from the car, and was trying to call her technician, some fearful looking youngsters appeared from nowhere and demanded for the phone. She stated that not only her phones were taken, but her car was also ransacked and many other valuables taken from it.

Inside Abuja gathered that the prevailing security challenges gained attention during the last monthly security council meeting of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ( FCTA). It was learnt that the Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello, who frowned at the disturbing trend both at the Area Councils and the City center, has charged security agencies ” to improve the security situation.

He acknowledged reports of serious crimes especially in the satellite towns where the activities of criminals, especially kidnappers have become a serious source for concern in recent times.

He also charged them to work in a coordinated fashion to rid the city of miscreants who harass residents and carry out criminal activities within residential areas. It was further gathered that the Minister also charged Area Council Chairmen to pay adequate attention to the implementation of the Community Policing policy of the Government saying it will help in information gathering and ensure the overall security of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Bello also assured that the FCT Administration, will continue to support efforts of all stakeholders towards ridding the FCT of violent crimes and criminality.

As commendable as these measures might be, the minister must also rise up to one of his basic responsibilities which is lighting up the city. For several months residents have been complaining about the absence of street lights in many parts of the city.

These criminal elements are taking advantage of the dark streets to perpetrate evil. They know that under the cover of darkness they can operate freely without being seen or caught by anyone.

The FCTA must stop paying lip service to the issue of undeveloped plots or uncompleted buildings scattered around the city. It should go all out to revoke land allocations made to individuals and corporate organisations which have remained undeveloped for several years.

It is an open secret that most of these abandoned plots are occupied by criminal elements who sometimes pose as security guards, homeless artisans and scavengers. It is high time, the FCTA raided and flushed out these questionable characters from these dark spots to make the city safer for residents

