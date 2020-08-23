Endless tenure of Service Chiefs is absurd, unhealthy for military –Gen. Ikponmwen

The controversy trailing the performance and elongated tenure of the Service Chiefs of the Nigeria Armed Forces has refused to abate as the Presidency remains unperturbed about making any changes. In this interview, a security strategist and former Director, Legal Services of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the matter cannot be left to the absolute discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces

What is your assessment of the state of insecurity in Nigeria?

In the last five years, the level of insecurity in Nigeria has risen to its apogee. It has gotten to the point where Nigerians can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. This near total collapse of our country’s security architecture has been attributed largely to the dwindling, if not outright, lack of appreciable performances of the military and other security agencies. It is heart rendering that maintenance of law and order has declined to its lowest ebb.

Indiscriminate and heartless killings and maiming of hapless and innocent citizens in the hands of bandits, kidnappers, Boko Haram terrorists, gun- brandishing herdsmen, to mention but a few, have become the order of the day.

There are calls from different quarters, including the National Assembly, for the removal of the Service Chiefs. What do you think of these calls?

It is not just the National Assembly, even the traditional rulers, religious groups, political parties as well as social and pressure groups across Nigeria have made similar demands. But the case of the National Assembly is very significant because they were acting on the basis of their constitutional, legal and oversight functions.

I am aware that the two chambers of the National Assembly have, at least on two occasions, called for the removal of the Service Chiefs, on the basis of the overwhelming evidence of the deplorable security situation in the country.

However, the Executive Arm has either refused or failed to heed this clarion call of these legislators. In fact, the government of the day has continued to claim that the issue of appointment and removal of Service Chiefs is the exclusive preserve of the President and Commander-in- Chief (C-in-C) of the Armed Forces. But when you examine the provisions of the relevant laws in Nigeria and place them side by side with the paramount need for peace and security, you will discover that the issue of change or removal of Service Chiefs cannot actually be the exclusive responsibility of the President and C-in -C of the Armed Forces.

What do you mean by that?

It is simple. It cannot be the exclusive responsibility of the President and cannot be left to his absolute discretion.

The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 provides that the welfare and security of the people shall be the primary purpose of any government. The same Constitution entrenches the cardinal issue that government is made up of three arms, namely, the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary, each of which has jointly with the others, the responsibility to ensure good governance. Section 14 of the Constitution provides that: ‘it shall be the duty and responsibility of all organs of government, and of all authorities and persons, exercising legislative, executive or judicial powers, to conform to, observe and apply the provisions of the Constitution.’

In particular, the National Assembly has the responsibility to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the federation with respect to any thing or matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List in the Second Schedule to the Constitution.

We all know that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and the issue of defence of the nation is in the Exclusive Legislative list. Section 4 (2) provides that: ‘The National Assembly shall have power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Federation or any part thereof with respect to any matter included in the Exclusive Legislative List.’

It is indisputable that the Sovereignty of Nigeria resides in the people of Nigeria from whom government derives its powers. Section 14 of the Constitution, having declared that Nigeria shall be a State based on the Principles of Democracy and Social Justice, proceeds to stipulate among others that: sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through the Constitution derives all its power and authority.

It also states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government; and that the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution.

Since Security and Defence impact directly on the people, it follows therefore, that the peoples’ representatives, the NASS, must be serious stakeholders on any issue pertaining to Defence and Security. This is even more so as the NASS has constitutionally entrenched oversight function under Chapter II of the Constitution, which deals with the Fundamental Objectives and Directives Principles of State Policy.

So, going by the provision of Section 14, members of the National Assembly, being the elected representatives of the people cannot be denied their duties and rights as serious stakeholders in anything pertaining to peace, security and defence of the country. Therefore, the question of the performance of the Service Chiefs is a matter that must clearly fall within the purview of the legislators.

Don’t you think the role of the lawmakers are limited to their normal oversight over the Ministry of Defence and cannot be extended to what the President does with the Service Chiefs?

Oversight function is the power of review, monitoring and supervision of federal agencies, their pro-grammes, activities and their policy implementation. It is derived from the implied powers in the Constitution, Public Laws and House and Senate Rules. We must remember that this parliamentary oversight function is one of the cornerstones of our constitutional democracy.

This instrument is a means for holding the executive accountable for its actions and for ensuring that that branch executes our laws and implements policy in accordance with the constitution.

The robust monitoring of the Executive Arm by the parliament is an indicator of good governance.

In addition to parliament’s normal legislative function. It is through oversight that the parliament can ensure a balance of power and assert its role as a defender of the people’s interest, thereby meeting the mandatory function of checks and balances in our system. If the National Assembly passes a resolution on the state of insecurity in the country, it is important that the executive listens.

Just as the laws made by the National Assembly are binding on all, so also resolutions passed by the National Assembly should be respected and implemented by the executive arm of government unless in the face of a strong and convincing reason not to do so.

The President himself recently admitted openly that the Service Chiefs had done their best but that their best had not been good enough. One would have thought that that would have been the point where the President would have made the necessary changes.

There is a school of thought that regards issues relating to the Armed Forces as a no go area even for the National Assembly. What could be responsible for this position?

It is a wrong assumption. Section 217 of the Constitution not only establishes the Armed Forces of Nigeria and assigns responsibilities and duties to it, but also gives the National Assembly several dominant and overwhelming powers among which is the power to establish by law other branches of the Armed Forces as deemed necessary.

In performing the constitutional responsibility of addressing breakdown of law and order, the NASS must approve the involvement of troops in Internal Security Operations.

Section 217(2)(c) of the Constitution provides that the Armed Forces shall be engaged in suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President, but subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, Section 305(3) (c) demands that a proclamation for the State of Emergency must be gazetted and eventually approved by the National Assembly. Similarly, Section 218 while giving the Commander-in-Chief operational powers over the Armed Forces, still clearly states that: ‘The power of the President over the operational use and command of the Armed Forces is subject to the regulatory Law of the National Assembly.

This also extends to the powers exercisable by the President as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federation, and the appointment, promotion and disciplinary control of members of the forces of the federation.’

It is therefore clear that the NASS has, not just a right but a serious constitutional and legal duty in the appointment and deployment of servicemen of which the Service Chiefs are integral part.

In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari sought the approval of the National Assembly for the appointment of the Service Chiefs. Why do you think he doesn’t want to listen to the legislature now on the tenure of these Service Chiefs?

I think that as at 2015, the President was just coming into power and was really trying to keep to his new philosophy of being a born again democrat, but quite frankly, he was obeying a certain the law. Section 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act provides that: ‘The President may, after consultation with the Chief of Defence Staff and subject to confirmation by the National Assembly, appoint such officers (in this Act referred to as ‘the Service Chief’) as he thinks fit, in whom the command of the Army, Navy and Airforce, as the case may be, and their Reserves shall be vested.’ This provision was copied from an old Military Legislation which predates the 1999 Constitution.

The omission of the above provision by the 1999 Constitution therefore, pointed to only one conclusion which is that the NASS confirmation was not required in the appointment of Service Chiefs by the President. However, President Muhammadu Buhari at the beginning of his tenure forwarded the names of the Service Chiefs for approval by the Senate, thereby acknowledging the relevance of the NASS in the matter of appointment to the position of Service Chiefs. It must therefore be intriguing that same regime is now arguing that the business of appointment and removal of Service Chiefs is the exclusive preserve of the Commander- in-Chief.

This is glaringly inconsistent with this regime’s earlier position in 2015. In all of this, it is the inconsistency in our laws that have created this problem.

This regime has also refused to correct the perceived lopsidedness in the appointment of these Service Chiefs. Can this also be justified?

The Constitution provides that the National Assembly shall have power to ensure that the composition of the Armed Forces of the Federation shall reflect the federal character of Nigeria in the manner prescribed in Section 217 of the Constitution.

This provision as well as others emphasises the relevance of the National Assembly on issues of appointment and composition of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The only logical conclusion to be drawn from all of these, therefore, is that if the NASS is relevant in the appointment of Service Chiefs, it cannot be rendered irrelevant in the issue of their removal, even if for the sake of checks and balances and abuse of power.

Some analysts have said that the Terms and Conditions of Service for the Armed Forces are such that we cannot subject these officers to the general rules of the public service in terms of their exit from the service. Is this right?

The extant Terms and Conditions of Service for the Armed Forces were made under the hand of the Chief of Defence Staff in 2012. Much as this was inconsistent with the constitution which made the responsibility for making regulations for such matter the duty of the National Assembly, it must be stated that even the 2017 Terms and Conditions has not been made public.

However, some of us who are privileged to have seen these two documents, are satisfied that the provisions relating to extension of service in both regulations are essentially the same.

There are serious flaws in the provisions of the Terms and Conditions of Service to the extent that the relevant provisions relating to extension of service of servicemen are outrightly contradictory to the spirit and letters of the Constitution and indeed, the rule of law.

What do I mean by this? These documents vested unfettered and absolute discretionary powers in the President and Commander-in- Chief on the issue of extension of service.

The 2012 Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service provide that an officer may only serve for a maximum of 35 years after commission, excepts as deemed fit by the Commander-in-Chief. It also states that the Services shall adhere to the compulsory retiring ages and periods stipulated; ‘but where a Service Council or Board considers that it is in the interest of the service, an officer may, on the recommendation of the Service Chief, be retained beyond the normal retirement date, but not beyond one year and once in an officer’s career.’

However, the same document provides that in ‘very exceptional cases,’ an officer’s career could be extended beyond one year and ‘for as long as necessary’, either on the recommendation of the respective Service Chief and approved by the Service Council/Board or at the discretion of the Commander-in- Chief.’

My argument is that the relevant provisions of the Terms and Conditions of Service which enjoin the Services to adhere to the compulsory retirement age of 60 years or 35 years of service conveyed in the mandatory terms, cannot in the same breath vest absolute discretion in the C-in-C to extend the tenure of Service Chiefs for an indefinite period.

This would be absurd, anomalous, and open to abuse. It will amounts to allowing unguarded exception to swallow the rule

What impact do you think this endless tenure of the service chiefs might have on the morale of soldiers?

The pyramidal nature of the Armed Forces requires that the top rank of the services would exit at the right time and allow the younger cadre to advance their career. The reality before us is that the continued retention of these Service Chiefs well after they ought to had quit the stage has its attendant consequence of undermining of morale and fighting spirit of the troops. This is dangerous to military professionalism.

There is the need to infuse fresh blood and new impetus to the service by way of change of commanders from time to time. So, keeping the Service Chiefs beyond normal term, apart from the obvious contextual anomaly, kills the morale and fighting spirit of several others lining up behind them to move up.

The danger is that an Army with low morale cannot be expected to be efficient, committed and loyal. For instance, over 300 soldiers in recent time were reported to have opted to disengage from the service. Even the Chief of Army Staff recently admitted that a large number of the soldiers now lack the will to fight.

Remember also the recent incident of a soldier who shot his Adjutant in Bama in the North-East, precisely on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The victim LT BS Ngorgi, the Adjutant of 202 Tank Battalion Bama North-East was shot and killed by a soldier in his unit by name Private Azunna Maduabuchi who was said to have fired eight rounds of ammunition at the Adjutant at close range, which is a clear revelation of frustration in the army.

Therefore, this issue of low morale which arises from several causes leading to frustration and disorderliness must be of concern to everyone including the National Assembly who are the peoples’ representatives in the government.

The media has also reported that the military has suffered heavy casualties in the various theatres of war. What does this mean for the war and the military?

Ever since the return to civil democracy in 1999, our polity has witnessed rapid deterioration in the state of security of the nation from militancy to Boko Haram to IPOB, to Herder/Farmers clashes and banditry, all of which had led to massive loss of lives and property all over Nigeria. It is intriguing and downright worrisome that even five years into the current administration the situation, instead of abating is worsening by the day.

Is it not, therefore justifiable that Nigerians have expressed disgust about the state of insecurity in the country? This is why I cannot blame those who have been complaining about the massive killings and destructions across the nation and demanded the sack of the Service Chiefs and a total overhaul of the leadership of the nation’s security apparatus.

In the midst of this insecurity, the top commanders of the military have been fingered in several acts of corruption. Is this not an embarrassment to the services?

The reports of alleged corruption, embezzlement and lack of accountability in the Armed Forces have been alarming in recent years. It has got to the extent that service personnel in operational areas have expressed disgust about the huge level of corruption, embezzlement and lack of accountability of their commanders.

Remember the case of a top commander of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto who was allegedly involved in the swindling of over N400, 000,000 which led to his being sent to the Court Martial and subsequently convicted? These kinds of developments are offensive to the ears of all true haters of corruption.

Like this: Like Loading...