News

Endorsement, imposition, hijack crisis rock Delta LG polls

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Delta state, crises of endorsement, alleged imposition and hijack of primary elections have rocked over 10 council areas in the state.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Asaba, the state capital had been inundated with complaints, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had received floodgates of petitions over alleged hijack and impositions.

 

The youth wings of the Isoko North council area have accused the member, representing Isoko federal constituency, Hon Leo Igor and the member, representing Isoko North in the state’s House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere, of hijacking the processes and foisting their preferred aspirant on the council area.

Oshimili North council area have produced candidates from the factions of the Senator, representing Delta North, Barr Peter Nwaoboshi and those loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DAVID IBIYEOMIE URGES MORAL RENEWAL, WARNS AGAINST CYBER-FRAUD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    David Ibiyeomie, the founder and presiding Pastor of Salvation Ministries has warned Nigerians against a culture of celebrating fraudulent and unmerited wealth in society, adding that unearned riches bring shame and sorrow in the end.   The cleric gave the advice during his homily on Sunday, at the end of a week-long online […]
News

NSCDC unveils plans to inaugurate zonal office in Owerri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has unveiled its plans to build a zonal office in Owerri, the Imo State capital. Governor Hope Uzodimma, who revealed this after his official visit to the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Mohammed at his Abuja office on Wednesday said his visit to NSCDC headquarters […]
News

Oloriegbe: Unemployment bane of insecurity in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The senator representing Kwara Central in the 9th National Assembly, Yahaya Oloriegbe, yesterday adduced the worsening security situation in the country to idleness caused by unemployment. He also noted that there was a nexus between drug abuse and unemployment in the country. Youth unemployment, he lamented, hadbecomesoworrisome, considering the fact that the youth believe things […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: