Endorsement, imposition, hijack crisis rock Delta LG polls

Ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in Delta state, crises of endorsement, alleged imposition and hijack of primary elections have rocked over 10 council areas in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in Asaba, the state capital had been inundated with complaints, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had received floodgates of petitions over alleged hijack and impositions.

The youth wings of the Isoko North council area have accused the member, representing Isoko federal constituency, Hon Leo Igor and the member, representing Isoko North in the state’s House of Assembly, Tim Owhefere, of hijacking the processes and foisting their preferred aspirant on the council area.

Oshimili North council area have produced candidates from the factions of the Senator, representing Delta North, Barr Peter Nwaoboshi and those loyal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

