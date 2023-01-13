News

#EndSAR: C’River pleads with FG for compensation

The Cross River State Government said it is waiting for the Federal Government to compensate the state for the destruction of property during the #EndSARS protest in 2020. Speaking while inspecting the damage done to the Nigerian Chronicle, the new Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Eric Anderson, lamented that the Federal Government has not done anything about the public facilities destroyed during the protest. Anderson said the Nigerian Chronicle was one of the over 100 public and private property destroyed during the period. According to him, Governor Ben Ayade is still in talks with the Federal Government for compensation.

He said: “I know of the pathetic situation this corporation has found itself in and I can assure you that the governor has been talking with the Federal Government to compensate the state.” Anderson, who until Monday was the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, regretted the destruction of property belonging to the departments and agencies under his ministry, and promised to address most of the challenges.

 

Our Reporters

