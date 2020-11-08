EndSARS: 20 CSOs endorse call for Amnesty International’s expulsion

…accuse group of attempting to destabilize Nigeria

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 20 civil society organisations have endorsed the call seeking the expulsion of Amnesty International (AI)from Nigeria, over its alleged unethical role in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

Addressing newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, the CSOs accused Amnesty International of attempting to destabilise the country through its actions which were said to have fuelled the unpleasant out come of the #EndSARS protests hijacked by hoodlums.

Dr Chris Nwabuaze from Action Against Bad Governance (AABAG), who spoke on behalf of CSOs, said AI’s constant aggressive attacks against critical government institutions charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and preserving the territorial integrity of the country, does not mean well for the country.

He said: “It is our candid opinion the Amnesty International is one of such organisations whose operations in Nigeria has been tailored towards ensuring that peace and tranquillity elude us by systematically fueling conflict and providing support to terrorist and other militants groups in the country.

“We consequently wish to inform the generality of Nigerians that the atrocities committed by Amnesty International against Nigeria are numerous and unforgivable due to the severity of their actions and the consequent negative impact it has had on the socio-economic fibre of the Nigerian nation.

“Amnesty International had on several occasions, launched scathing attacks on the Nigerian Military in the prosecution of the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

“It has continuously released highly misleading information on the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian military wherein it has notoriously accused the Nigerian military of human rights violations mostly when gains are made in decimating the Boko Haram terrorist group in North-East Nigeria.

“Amnesty International also perfected the art of acting as the spokesperson of terrorist and militant groups in Nigeria such as the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other violent groups in the country.

“We are therefore alarmed that Amnesty International in its characteristics manner has been subtly fueling acts of violence in Nigeria, capitalizing on the EndSARS protest to project a disjointed narrative that would further agitate the people towards resorting to acts of violence across Nigeria.

“It is our considered opinion that Amnesty International is indeed acting the script of some very powerful forces that do not mean well for Nigeria hence their constant and despicable regime of falsehood deliberately intended to undermine National Security in Nigeria.”

