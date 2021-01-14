News Top Stories

#EndSARS: 233,000 candidates to resit SSCE papers

91.91% NECO candidates score 5 credits

The National Examination Council (NECO) has releaseed the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results. However, 233,000 candidates from across 12 states who missed the examinations due to the #EndSARS protests would resit the examinations during the external examination slated for Monday February 1, 2021, to Wednesday March 3, 2021.

The states listed by the Council to have been affected by the protest are: Abia, Enugu, Edo, Rivers, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Oyo, Kano, FCT and Ogun. Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, who made the announcement yesterday, said a total of 1,221,447 registered for the examination nationwide – 665,830 males and 555,617 females. Obioma further said that candidates that actually sat for the examination were 1,209,992; 659,796 males, representing 54.53 per cent and 550,126 females, representing 45.46 per cent candidates respectively. According to him, 894,101 candidates, representing 73.89 per cent scored five credits and above in both English and Mathematics, while 973,331 candidates, representing 82.68 per cent made credit and above in English Language alone.

The results further revealed that the number of candidates who scored five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics were 1,112,041, representing 91.91 per cent. This, according to Obioma, represents an increase of 2.01 per cent when compared to the 2019 June/July SSCE.

Obioma, who said the management of NECO has pledged to accommodate candidates who missed the examination due to the #EndSARS protests in the external examination, noted that their results would be pending until supplementary exams were conducted for the papers missed. The affected subjects, according to him, were Chemistry practical, Economics, Technological Drawing, Food and Nutrition, and Further Mathematics.

He said: “We wish to inform the general public that the Council has made specific arrangements for those candidates who missed some papers due to the #EndSARS protests in those states, the affected candidates will now sit for those papers missed during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (external) scheduled from Monday 1st February, 2021 to Wednesday 3rd March 2021. “These special arrangements will be at no extra cost to these candidates. Upon release of the 2020 SSCE internal results, those of the affected candidates will be pending for those papers missed and would be subsequently updated after the supplementary examination results are released.”

In the comparative analysis of results released by the Council for two years, it showed a total of 829,787 candidates, representing 71.59 per cent scoring a total of five credits, inclusive of English and Mathematics in year 2019, as against year 2020 where 894,101 candidates, representing 73.89 per cent scored five credits, inclusive of Mathematics and English.

