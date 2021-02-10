EndSARS: 3,000 files recovered from burnt Igbosere High Court –CJ

Lagos State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Kazeem Alogba, said about 3,000 files had been recovered after the massive damage by hoodlums at the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere during the #EndSARS protest. Alogba said the state judiciary had been uploading cases on the DIL system which served as the ICT unit since 2013.

This, according to him, has helped in recovering some of the case files which were lost while the court was vandalised. The CJ spoke when he received the executives of the Epe branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), during a courtesy visit to his office at the Ikeja High Court.

The Epe branch of the NBA executives on the visit included the Chairman, Ademola Koko, Funmi Adeogun (the Vice Chairman), Jimoh Saliu (Secretary), and Sunday Abimbola (former Chairman of the branch).

Alogba, who added that the #EndSARS protest and the COVID- 19 pandemic brought a major setback for the judiciary, stated that the incident had opened their minds to pursue more ICT programmes in the judiciary.

He said: “The #EndSARS incident has brought us to a more appreciative position on what we should do about our directors and that is why we are vigorously pursuing an ICT programme in the judiciary.

“The hoodlums also vandalised over 100 vehicles and other important equipment in the court. But we are grateful to God that no life was lost.

We are grateful that it didn’t happen on a day our staff members were at work because there could have been a stampede, while people were trying to escape. We are also grateful to the state government for its assistance so far in ensuring that we function well at work, the best way we can for now.”

