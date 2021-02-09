Metro & Crime

#ENDSARS: 3000 files recovered from burnt Igbosere High Court – Lagos CJ 

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has disclosed that about three thousand files has been recovered after the massive damage  by hoodlums at the burnt Lagos High Court, Igbosere during the #ENDSARS protest.
The Chief judge said that the State Judiciary has been uploading cases on the DIL system which serves as the ICT unit since 2013 and this has helped in recovering some of the case files that were lost while the court was vandalized.
Justice Alogba made this disclosure when he received the executives of the Epe branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), during a courtesy visit to his office at the Ikeja High Court.
The attendee executives of the Epe branch of the NBA included: its Chairman, Ademola Koko, Funmi Adeogun (the Vice Chairman), Jimoh Saliu (Secretary Prince), Sunday Abimbola (former Chairman of the branch) amongst other Excos.
Alogba, who added that the #EndSARS protest and the COVID-19 pandemic brought a major set back for the judiciary, stated that the incident has opened their minds to pursue more ICT programs in the Judiciary.

