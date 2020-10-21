News

#EndSARS: 42,000 sign petition asking UK to sanction FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

At least 42,000 individuals have so far signed a petition asking the United Kingdom to sanction the federal government and public officials for human rights abuses over the #EndSARS movement.
The petition on the UK government and parliament website accused the government and the police of violating the rights of agitators protesting against police brutality.
It urged the UK to implement sanctions that allow “individuals and entities that violate human rights around the world to be targeted.”
“Deploying sanctions would provide accountability for and be a deterrent to anyone involved in violations of human rights,” it read.
The page noted that the petition, created on Tuesday and which can only be signed by British citizens and residents, will be considered in the UK parliament when it reaches its target of 100,000 signatures.
The protest is part of a nationwide #EndSARS movement which started as an opposition against the now-dissolved Special Anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.
The agitators are demanding better welfare and improved governance in addition to justice for victims of police brutality.
Although it had progressed peacefully in most parts of the country, some states are beginning to record violence after suspected thugs allegedly hijacked the movement.
On Tuesday, police stations were burnt in Lagos and Oyo states, barely 24 hours after some were set ablaze in Edo state.
Lagos, Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Plateau and Osun have all declared a 24-hour curfew in the aftermath of the violence, while security operatives were reported to have shot at protesters who had converged at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Power play within PDP

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman and Johnson Ayantunji

The People Democratic Party (PDP), may have kicked started the journey to 2023 with the recent whistle-stop to the South West embarked on by Governor Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, even as the imposing stature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar still looms large over those eying the party’s plum ticket.   Last week, the […]
News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price. The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the […]
News Top Stories

NLC vows to resist airports’ concessioning

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

  …says policy’ll enslave Nigerian workers   Aviation unions protest   The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to, once again, resist any attempt by the  Federal Government to concession major airports in the country to private individuals or groups.   The airports being considered by government to allow private investors manage are the Nnamdi  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: