#EndSARS: Aba residents count losses after protest

Indigenous owners of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Ukwa/ Ngwa Clan, has called on hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest to stop the destruction of private and public properties in the state.

The Ukwa/Ngwa residents, who embarked on a clean-up exercise in Aba and sensitization of Market Associations within the city, described the destruction of the famous Aba Town Hall as a desecration of the land.

Chief Uzo Ihuka, an Ukwa/Ngwa leader and Coordinator of the cleanup exercise said that the #EndSARS protest had drawn the attention of the Federal and the State governments for negotiation before the shooting incident at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, brought about a twist of events. He said: “We cannot but weep at the extent of wanton destruction of our historical heritage, the Aba Town Hall which is over 100 years. For instance, Aba Town Hall was where the famous Aba Women riot of 1929 kicked off. “Private residences, financial institutions and businesses were not spared. This violence resulted in loss of lives.

“Aba belongs to all of us, the indigenes and the inhabitants; the combination of all of us is what makes Aba thick. We must not also forget that Aba is our motherland, where everyone can come empty handed and rise to the peak of whatever trade they choose.

